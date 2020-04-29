Costa Rica continues reducing active coronavirus cases

Costa Rica confirmed eight new case of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 713 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday afternoon.

Over the same period, 17 more people recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its thirteenth-straight decrease in known active coronavirus cases.

Sixteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight of them are in intensive care, with an age range from 44 to 75 years old.

Six people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 323 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 384 active cases.

About half of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the province of San José, the country’s most populous. Below is a map of confirmed active cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the total number of cases and deaths in that canton.

We have updated this map with Wednesday’s data:

Costa Rica has processed a total of 13,117 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 (388 more than Tuesday) and can conduct up to 2,500 tests each day. Over the past five days, Costa Rica has processed an average of 155 tests per day.

“The capacity for daily testing has increased considerably,” said Rodrigo Marín, director of Costa Rican Health Surveillance.

Costa Rica tests everyone who qualifies as a suspected coronavirus case, according to Health Minister Daniel Salas. In addition, the country conducts 200 sentinel tests each week on samples collected across the country.

On Friday, May 1, Costa Rica will begin lifting some of its coronavirus restrictions. If the country continues avoiding a rapid rise in cases, it will further ease measures in mid-May.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is enforcing nationwide driving restrictions through May 15. Click here for full details.

Most flights between the U.S. and Costa Rica have ceased, but United Airlines will resume limited commercial service in early May. Click here for more details.