  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica continues reducing active coronavirus cases

April 29, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on April 29. Click for full screen. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica confirmed eight new case of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 713 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday afternoon.

Over the same period, 17 more people recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its thirteenth-straight decrease in known active coronavirus cases.

Sixteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight of them are in intensive care, with an age range from 44 to 75 years old.

Six people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 323 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 384 active cases.

About half of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the province of San José, the country’s most populous. Below is a map of confirmed active cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the total number of cases and deaths in that canton.

We have updated this map with Wednesday’s data: 

Costa Rica has processed a total of 13,117 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 (388 more than Tuesday) and can conduct up to 2,500 tests each day. Over the past five days, Costa Rica has processed an average of 155 tests per day.

“The capacity for daily testing has increased considerably,” said Rodrigo Marín, director of Costa Rican Health Surveillance.

Costa Rica tests everyone who qualifies as a suspected coronavirus case, according to Health Minister Daniel Salas. In addition, the country conducts 200 sentinel tests each week on samples collected across the country.

On Friday, May 1, Costa Rica will begin lifting some of its coronavirus restrictions. If the country continues avoiding a rapid rise in cases, it will further ease measures in mid-May.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is enforcing nationwide driving restrictions through May 15. Click here for full details.

Most flights between the U.S. and Costa Rica have ceased, but United Airlines will resume limited commercial service in early May. Click here for more details.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica up to 113 known cases of coronavirus; municipalities close beaches
  2. Costa Rica surpasses 200 known cases of coronavirus
  3. Costa Rica plans new economic measures as coronavirus cases reach 263
  4. Costa Rica ‘has not had an intense increase in cases,’ Health Ministry says

You may be interested

How to support Costa Rican businesses and communities during the coronavirus crisis
Business
92 views
Business
92 views

How to support Costa Rican businesses and communities during the coronavirus crisis

The Tico Times - April 29, 2020

While the new coronavirus hasn’t yet caused a health crisis in Costa Rica, the pandemic has had widespread repercussions for…

Central America faces dangerous combination of coronavirus and dengue
Central America
17931 views
Central America
17931 views

Central America faces dangerous combination of coronavirus and dengue

Noe Leiva / AFP - April 29, 2020

Central America could face a crisis due to the rising cases of dengue, which increase in the now-beginning rainy season,…

Baby born to coronavirus patient in Costa Rica tests negative for the virus
Costa Rica
17955 views
Costa Rica
17955 views

Baby born to coronavirus patient in Costa Rica tests negative for the virus

AFP and The Tico Times - April 29, 2020

The first baby born in Costa Rica to a SARS-CoV-2-positive patient has tested negative for the coronavirus, the Costa Rican…

LATEST NEWS

Casitas Tenorio B&B
Business

How to support Costa Rican businesses and communities during the coronavirus crisis

 - Apr 29, 2020
Fumigation against dengue in Costa Rica
Central America

Central America faces dangerous combination of coronavirus and dengue

 - Apr 29, 2020
Neonatal coronavirus precautions in Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Baby born to coronavirus patient in Costa Rica tests negative for the virus

 - Apr 29, 2020
Juan Santamaría International Airport
Costa Rica

United Airlines resumes limited commercial service to Costa Rica

 - Apr 28, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica dips below 400 active coronavirus cases

 - Apr 28, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus press conference
Costa Rica

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: The country’s projections and long-term plan

 - Apr 28, 2020