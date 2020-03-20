Costa Rica registers second death due to coronavirus

An 87-year-old man became the second person with COVID-19 to die in Costa Rica, the Health Ministry said Thursday night.

The man had been at San Rafael de Alajuela Hospital and in intensive care. He had an underlying medical condition “of vascular origin,” according to the Health Ministry.

Wednesday afternoon, a different elderly man — also 87 — was the first person to die in Costa Rica after contracting the novel coronavirus.

“The Ministry of Health reiterates the risk that older adults face before COVID-19 and insists on the protection of this vulnerable group,” the agency said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says older adults are at higher risk for severe illness if they contract COVID-19. The CDC estimates 10-27% of adults 85 years old and older and 4-11% of adults 65-84 years old die if they are infected by the coronavirus.

Costa Rica has confirmed 87 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced earlier Thursday.

Four people are currently hospitalized, with one in intensive care. The country still has no known COVID-19 recoveries, which requires two consecutive negative tests.

While Costa Rican authorities are not yet considering a national quarantine or curfew, Health Minister Daniel Salas has repeatedly asked the public to avoid non-essential travel and stay home when possible.