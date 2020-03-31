  • Tico Travel Surfing
Costa Rica inaugurates coronavirus-specific hospital; total cases reach 347

March 31, 2020
Coronavirus hospital at CENARE

The National Rehabilitation Center was converted into a hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. (Via Carlos Alvarado.)

Costa Rica on Tuesday inaugurated a medical center that will exclusively treat patients with COVID-19.

The facilities were created in less than two weeks by remodeling the National Rehabilitation Center (CENARE) in San José. They will house patients who test positive for COVID-19 who require hospitalization and specialized care.

CENARE was retrofitted with a new fiber optic network to support telemedicine, a remote monitoring system and other medical equipment — including ventilators and portable radiograph machines — to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CENARE facility can house 44 patients, and its capacity will be doubled over the next two days, according to President Carlos Alvarado.

“We worked 24/7 for 11 days,” said Román Macaya, president of the Costa Rican Social Security System. “It’s part of our investment of more than $16 million to face this pandemic.”

Fifteen people in Costa Rica are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, but health authorities said they expect that number to rise over the coming weeks.

“Our health system is capable of uniting to create additional capacity to eventually use if necessary,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas. “We are also capable, as a society, to follow the recommendations of health authorities to limit how much we need to use a facility like this.”

Costa Rica confirms 347 cases of coronavirus

Costa Rica has confirmed 347 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday afternoon.

The figure marks a 17-person increase over the same time Monday.

In addition, 15 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — eight of them in intensive care. The age range of those in intensive care is from 36 to 69 years old, according to the Health Ministry.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases
A graph showing coronavirus cases in Costa Rica through March 31, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and four people have recovered — meaning Costa Rica has 341 active cases.

The 347 total cases are located in 52 cantons across all seven of Costa Rica’s provinces.

Below is a map of cantons with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Click on a blue marker for more information:

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica.
Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica. Via the Health Ministry.

