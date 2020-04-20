Complications lead to Costa Rica’s sixth coronavirus-related death
A 54-year-old man became the sixth person to die in Costa Rica after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Monday morning.
The Alajuela resident had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted into intensive care at Hospital México on March 6. The 54-year-old had several risk factors, including hypertension and diabetes, that complicated his COVID-19 diagnosis
The man’s death was likely caused from those complications, though the Health Ministry has released limited information. While the 54-year-old never left intensive care after being admitted with COVID-19, he tested negative for the coronavirus on April 7.
The man was a medical worker at San Rafael Hospital in Alajuela and was among the first known coronavirus cases in Costa Rica. He likely imported the virus after a February trip abroad and was considered “Patient Zero” in Costa Rica by the Health Ministry.
“Pneumonia due to the virus is what brought him to the emergency room,” Health Minister Daniel Salas said. “Complications from that caused his death.”
He becomes Costa Rica’s sixth known death related to COVID-19. Two elderly men, both 87-year-old Ticos, died in mid-March. A 45-year-old man with no known risk factors died earlier this month, and an 84-year-old man died Wednesday.
Sunday evening, a 69-year-old man with hypertension became the fifth person with COVID-19 to die in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica has confirmed 660 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Sunday. The number of active cases has decreased in each of the last three days:
Fourteen people are currently hospitalized, with nine in intensive care. The Health Ministry says 112 people have recovered from COVID-19.
If you believe you may have COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.
Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica
- March 6: Costa Rica confirms first COVID-19 case.
- March 9: Costa Rica suspends mass gatherings, tells employees to work from home.
- March 16: Costa Rica declares State of Emergency, restricts entry to non-citizens
- and non-residents. In-person teaching suspended.
- March 18: Costa Rica reports first COVID-19-related death.
- March 20: Costa Rica reports second COVID-19-related death. All national parks close.
- March 23: Beaches and religious centers ordered to close. Nighttime driving ban announced.
- March 31: Costa Rica inaugurates coronavirus-specific hospital at CENARE.
- April 4-12: Costa Rica imposes significant travel restrictions during Semana Santa.
- April 15: Costa Rica reports fourth COVID-19-related death.
- April 17: Costa Rica registers first day-over-day decrease in known coronavirus cases. This continues on April 18 and 19.
- April 19: Costa Rica reports fifth COVID-19-related death.
- April 20: Costa Rica reports sixth COVID-19-related death.
