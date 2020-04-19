Costa Rica registers fifth death due to coronavirus

A 69-year-old man became the fifth person with COVID-19 to die in Costa Rica, the Health Ministry said Sunday afternoon.

The man had been at Hospital San Juan de Dios in San José and in intensive care. In addition to his age, the patient had hypertension, according to the Health Ministry.

The 69-year-old, a Costa Rican and resident of San José, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 25. He was admitted into intensive care on March 28, where he remained until his death.

He becomes Costa Rica’s fifth known death due to COVID-19. Two elderly men, both 87-year-old Ticos, died in mid-March. A 45-year-old man with no known risk factors died earlier this month, and an 84-year-old man died Wednesday.

Costa Rica has confirmed 660 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Sunday. The number of active cases has decreased in each of the last three days:

Fourteen people are currently hospitalized, with nine in intensive care. The Health Ministry says 112 people have recovered from COVID-19.

If you believe you may have COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica