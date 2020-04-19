Costa Rica registers fifth death due to coronavirus
A 69-year-old man became the fifth person with COVID-19 to die in Costa Rica, the Health Ministry said Sunday afternoon.
The man had been at Hospital San Juan de Dios in San José and in intensive care. In addition to his age, the patient had hypertension, according to the Health Ministry.
The 69-year-old, a Costa Rican and resident of San José, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 25. He was admitted into intensive care on March 28, where he remained until his death.
He becomes Costa Rica’s fifth known death due to COVID-19. Two elderly men, both 87-year-old Ticos, died in mid-March. A 45-year-old man with no known risk factors died earlier this month, and an 84-year-old man died Wednesday.
Costa Rica has confirmed 660 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Sunday. The number of active cases has decreased in each of the last three days:
Fourteen people are currently hospitalized, with nine in intensive care. The Health Ministry says 112 people have recovered from COVID-19.
If you believe you may have COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.
Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica
- March 6: Costa Rica confirms first COVID-19 case.
- March 9: Costa Rica suspends mass gatherings, tells employees to work from home.
- March 16: Costa Rica declares State of Emergency, restricts entry to non-citizens
- and non-residents. In-person teaching suspended.
- March 18: Costa Rica reports first COVID-19-related death.
- March 20: Costa Rica reports second COVID-19-related death. All national parks close.
- March 23: Beaches and religious centers ordered to close. Nighttime driving ban announced.
- March 31: Costa Rica inaugurates coronavirus-specific hospital at CENARE.
- April 4-12: Costa Rica imposes significant travel restrictions during Semana Santa.
- April 15: Costa Rica reports fourth COVID-19-related death.
- April 17: Costa Rica registers first day-over-day decrease in known coronavirus cases. This continues on April 18 and 19.
- April 19: Costa Rica reports fifth COVID-19-related death.
You may be interested
Trump says U.S. will halt immigration due to coronavirusAFP - April 21, 2020
President Donald Trump said Monday that he would temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic,…
Costa Rica dental tourism: How much do periodontal treatments cost in Costa Rica?Dr. Carlos Fiorito / Goodness Dental - April 21, 2020
Periodontitis affects more than 64 million Americans age 30 or older, and getting it treated correctly by your dentist in…
Understanding Spanish-language media when learning about the coronavirusChristopher Howard - April 21, 2020
Over the past several months, we have introduced you, dear reader, to tiquismos and costarriqueñismos as part of our "Tico Talk"…