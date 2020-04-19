Costa Rica again announces decrease in known active coronavirus cases

Costa Rica confirmed just five new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 660 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Sunday afternoon.

Over the same period, 15 more people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its third-straight decrease in known active coronavirus cases.

Costa Rica has added 20 or fewer known cases in 16 of the last 17 days. Sunday’s five-person increase is the smallest day-over-day rise since March 21.

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 10 of them in intensive care. The age range of those in intensive care is from 44 to 75 years old.

Four people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 112 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 544 active cases — 10 fewer than Saturday.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the number of recovered people in that canton:

Because Costa Rica doesn’t produce its own PCR-based kits, it doesn’t have the capacity to conduct large-scale COVID-19 testing. However, over the past week, the country performed 141 randomized tests and all returned negative, suggesting there is minimal unknown community transmission, according to the Health Ministry.

Costa Rica has processed a total of 10,417 tests and can conduct up to 600 tests each day.

Everyone should continue abiding by social distancing guidelines, and Health Minister Daniel Salas predicted known cases could rise over the coming days since some social-distancing policies — enacted during Semana Santa — were eased this week.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Monday marked the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.

Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.