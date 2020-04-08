  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
Costa Rica registers third death due to coronavirus

April 8, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

This handout illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

A 45-year-old man became the third person with COVID-19 to die in Costa Rica, the Health Ministry said Wednesday evening.

The man had been at Hospital San Juan de Dios in San José and in intensive care. He had no known risk factors, according to the Health Ministry.

“We mourn this death, and we show solidarity with his family,” President Carlos Alvarado wrote on social media. “No one is exempt from becoming seriously ill or losing their lives.

“Please, let’s stay home.”

The 45-year-old, who had been hospitalized in intensive care for 10 days before his death, likely contracted COVID-19 during a recent trip to the United States. The Costa Rican citizen was a resident of San José, per the Health Ministry.

He became Costa Rica’s first known death due to COVID-19 since March 19. Two elderly men, both 87-year-old Ticos, have also died after contracting the coronavirus.

Costa Rica has confirmed 502 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced earlier Wednesday.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica coronavirus cases. Tico Times graph.

Twenty-two people are currently hospitalized, with 14 in intensive care. Twenty-nine people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

