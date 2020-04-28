United Airlines resumes limited commercial service to Costa Rica

United Airlines is offering limited commercial service between Houston and Costa Rica during the first two weeks of May.

The airline is currently selling tickets between George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport (IAH) and Juan Santamaría International Airport for May 4, May 8, May 11 and May 15.

Tickets aren’t cheap: As of press time, the cheapest option for a one-way flight to the United States costs $665 on May 15. (Passengers can also book seats using MileagePlus miles.)

Costa Rican citizens and eligible residents can book seats on the route from Houston to the San José area. (Prices aren’t much cheaper.)