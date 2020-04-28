United Airlines resumes limited commercial service to Costa Rica
United Airlines is offering limited commercial service between Houston and Costa Rica during the first two weeks of May.
The airline is currently selling tickets between George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport (IAH) and Juan Santamaría International Airport for May 4, May 8, May 11 and May 15.
Tickets aren’t cheap: As of press time, the cheapest option for a one-way flight to the United States costs $665 on May 15. (Passengers can also book seats using MileagePlus miles.)
Costa Rican citizens and eligible residents can book seats on the route from Houston to the San José area. (Prices aren’t much cheaper.)
Other than the United Airlines flights, carriers have suspended commercial offerings between the U.S. and Costa Rica until at least mid-May.
Juan Santamaría International Airport lists the following tentative schedule for airlines to resume service to SJO:
- Alaska Airlines on June 1.
- American Airlines on June 4.
- Delta Air Lines on May 16.
- JetBlue on June 1.
- Southwest Airlines on August 10.
- Spirit Airlines on June 9.
Costa Rica has banned tourists and non-resident foreigners from entering the country until at least May 15, though we expect the Health Ministry to extend those restrictions.
Costa Rican citizens and residents who departed Costa Rica prior to March 24 are among the only people who can legally enter the country until at least May 15.
WestJet offers flight to Canada
Canadians in Costa Rica who wish to return home can book a WestJet flight to Toronto scheduled for Saturday, May 2.
Ticketing is limited to Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate family members with valid visas (or eTA) and who will be traveling for an essential purpose, according to the Canadian Embassy.
“This is likely one of the last scheduled flights to Canada from Costa Rica for the foreseeable future,” the Canadian Embassy said. “As such, if you wish to depart, you should purchase tickets immediately.”
