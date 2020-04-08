Happy Passover from The Tico Times
Why is Wednesday night different from all other nights?
It’s the start of the Jewish holiday of Passover, when people in Costa Rica and around the world will sit down — perhaps virtually — with family and friends to observe the age-old ritual of the seder dinner. The eight-day holiday commemorates the deliverance of the people of Israel from slavery in Egypt, as described in the book of Exodus in the Bible.
The Tico Times extends its wishes for a wonderful Passover.
You may be interested
Costa Rica registers third death due to coronavirusAlejandro Zúñiga - April 8, 2020
A 45-year-old man became the third person with COVID-19 to die in Costa Rica, the Health Ministry said Wednesday evening.…
Costa Rica surpasses 500 known coronavirus casesAlejandro Zúñiga - April 8, 2020
Costa Rica has confirmed 502 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday afternoon. The figure marks…
Costa Rica’s national parks will remain closed until MayAlejandro Zúñiga - April 8, 2020
Costa Rica will keep its protected wildlife areas and all 29 of its national parks closed until at least May…