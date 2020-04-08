DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Happy Passover from The Tico Times

April 8, 2020
Costa Rica Passover seder

A Passover seder in Costa Rica. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Why is Wednesday night different from all other nights?

It’s the start of the Jewish holiday of Passover, when people in Costa Rica and around the world will sit down — perhaps virtually — with family and friends to observe the age-old ritual of the seder dinner. The eight-day holiday commemorates the deliverance of the people of Israel from slavery in Egypt, as described in the book of Exodus in the Bible.

The Tico Times extends its wishes for a wonderful Passover.

