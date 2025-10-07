No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsEnvironment and WildlifeNew Poison Dart Frog Species Discovered in Peru's Amazon

New Poison Dart Frog Species Discovered in Peru’s Amazon

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Peru Poison Dart Frog
(Photo by Juan Carlos CHAPARRO / Peru's Biodiversity Museum / AFP) /

Peruvian researchers have identified a new poison dart frog in the Amazon rainforest, adding to the region’s rich array of wildlife. The tiny creature, called Ranitomeya hwata, stands out with its bright yellow stripes on the back, a spotted belly, and a black band across its throat that sets it apart from similar frogs. At just 15 millimeters long, it ranks as the smallest in its genus.

A team of scientists from Peru, Germany, Brazil, the United States, and Spain made the find during fieldwork in Alto Purus National Park, near the border with Brazil. Local experts included Giussepe Gagliardi-Urrutia from the Instituto de Investigaciones de la Amazonía Peruana, Juan C. Chaparro from the Museo de Biodiversidad del Perú, and Roberto Gutiérrez Poblete from the Museo de Historia Natural at the Universidad Nacional de San Agustín de Arequipa. They detailed their work in the journal Zootaxa, and Peru’s National Service of Protected Natural Areas announced it this week.

These frogs stick to bamboo groves in the Guadua plant family. They lay eggs inside the plant’s hollow stems, which collect rainwater and form small pools perfect for tadpoles. Males show unusual habits by calling several females to one spot for breeding, a setup that sets them apart from other dart frogs in the area.

The park’s remote location in eastern Peru, spanning Ucayali and Madre de Dios regions, helped keep this species hidden until now. Its bold colors signal toxicity to predators, a common trait among dart frogs that helps them survive in the dense forest.

This addition to science points to the Amazon’s ongoing surprises, even in well-studied spots. Protected zones like Alto Purus play a key role in shielding such animals from threats like logging and climate shifts. As researchers learn more about Ranitomeya hwata, it could offer clues on how these ecosystems function and adapt.

Trending Now

Jane Goodall dies at 91 after transforming chimpanzee science and conservation

British primatologist Jane Goodall, who transformed the study of chimpanzees and became one of the world's most revered wildlife advocates, has died at the...
Read more

5 Top Costa Rican Restaurants on TripAdvisor’s Best List

Costa Rica's restaurants have landed spots on TripAdvisor's global list of top dining spots this year. Five local places made the cut in the...
Read more

US Marines Head to Panama Jungle for Joint Drills

US Marines plan to join forces with Panamanian security teams for a joint exercise in the country's thick jungle next month. The move comes...
Read more

Costa Rica Court Orders Urgent Regulation of Tuna Fishing Law

Costa Rica's Constitutional Court has stepped in to push the government on a long-delayed tuna fishing law. The court partially backed an appeal from...
Read more

US Revokes Visa of CRHoy Owner Amid Fraud Allegations

The US government revoked the tourist and business visa of Leonel Baruch, the businessman behind Costa Rican news site CRHoy. Reports connect the move...
Read more

Heavy Rains in Costa Rica Trigger Landslides and Floods

Costa Rica faces tough conditions lately from ongoing heavy rains that have sparked deadly landslides and major flooding over the last few days. In...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support