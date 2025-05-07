No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaCosta Rica Catholics Support Conclave Despite No Voting Cardinal

Costa Rica Catholics Support Conclave Despite No Voting Cardinal

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Oldest Church
Andrés Madrigal/The Tico Times

Black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney this evening, signaling that the 133 cardinals in the 2025 conclave have not yet elected a new pope to succeed Pope Francis, who died on April 21. In Costa Rica, Catholics gathered in parishes for Masses and prayers to support the cardinals’ discernment, mirroring our country’s strong Catholic tradition despite lacking a voting representative in the conclave.

Costa Rica has no cardinal eligible to participate in the conclave. Our country’s only cardinal, José Luis Lacunza Maestrojuán, appointed in 2015, is 81 and exceeds the Vatican’s age limit of 80 for electors. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Costa Rica (CECOR) encouraged Catholics to pray for the conclave, with parishes in San José, Cartago, and other dioceses holding services to mark the occasion. CECOR, led by Archbishop José Rafael Quirós Quirós of San José, has historically emphasized social justice and environmental stewardship, issues relevant to the global Church’s discussions during the conclave.

The conclave, held in the Sistine Chapel, involves cardinals from 65 countries and requires a two-thirds majority (89 votes) to elect the next pope. Costa Rica’s lack of a voting cardinal reflects the concentration of electors in larger nations, with Italy (17), the United States (10), and Brazil (7) having the most. Of the 133 electors, 108 were appointed by Pope Francis, shaping the conclave’s focus on his legacy of inclusivity and reform.

Costa Rican Catholics, while not directly involved, are engaged through prayer and reflection. Parishes across our country, from urban centers to rural communities, organized evening Masses to coincide with the conclave’s first day. The absence of a Costa Rican elector does not diminish our nation’s commitment to the universal Church, as CECOR continues to advocate for regional concerns like poverty and climate change, which align with broader themes in the conclave.

The conclave is expected to continue for several days, with voting rounds held twice daily until a pope is chosen, announced by white smoke. Costa Rica’s faithful remain attentive, praying for a leader to guide the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. The new pope’s election will influence the Church’s direction, including in Costa Rica, where Catholicism shapes much of daily life.

Popular Articles

Costa Rica President’s State of Nation Address Sparks Controversy

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves delivered his third State of the Nation Address to the Legislative Assembly, employing an unconventional approach that blended multimedia...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Security Crisis Threatens Tourism in Key Destinations

A report prepared by the Legislative Assembly, cited by local media outlet El Observador last week, concluded that rising insecurity in Costa Rica is...
Read more

Costa Rica Expat Guide to Ticks and How to Avoid Them

Of the many strange and interesting species that many hope to encounter during their time in Costa Rica, arthropods are generally lower on the...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support