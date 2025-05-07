Costa Rica Catholics Support Conclave Despite No Voting Cardinal

Black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney this evening, signaling that the 133 cardinals in the 2025 conclave have not yet elected a new pope to succeed Pope Francis, who died on April 21. In Costa Rica, Catholics gathered in parishes for Masses and prayers to support the cardinals’ discernment, mirroring our country’s strong Catholic tradition despite lacking a voting representative in the conclave.

Costa Rica has no cardinal eligible to participate in the conclave. Our country’s only cardinal, José Luis Lacunza Maestrojuán, appointed in 2015, is 81 and exceeds the Vatican’s age limit of 80 for electors. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Costa Rica (CECOR) encouraged Catholics to pray for the conclave, with parishes in San José, Cartago, and other dioceses holding services to mark the occasion. CECOR, led by Archbishop José Rafael Quirós Quirós of San José, has historically emphasized social justice and environmental stewardship, issues relevant to the global Church’s discussions during the conclave.

The conclave, held in the Sistine Chapel, involves cardinals from 65 countries and requires a two-thirds majority (89 votes) to elect the next pope. Costa Rica’s lack of a voting cardinal reflects the concentration of electors in larger nations, with Italy (17), the United States (10), and Brazil (7) having the most. Of the 133 electors, 108 were appointed by Pope Francis, shaping the conclave’s focus on his legacy of inclusivity and reform.

Costa Rican Catholics, while not directly involved, are engaged through prayer and reflection. Parishes across our country, from urban centers to rural communities, organized evening Masses to coincide with the conclave’s first day. The absence of a Costa Rican elector does not diminish our nation’s commitment to the universal Church, as CECOR continues to advocate for regional concerns like poverty and climate change, which align with broader themes in the conclave.

The conclave is expected to continue for several days, with voting rounds held twice daily until a pope is chosen, announced by white smoke. Costa Rica’s faithful remain attentive, praying for a leader to guide the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. The new pope’s election will influence the Church’s direction, including in Costa Rica, where Catholicism shapes much of daily life.