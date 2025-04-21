Pope Francis Passes Away at 88, Leaving Legacy of Compassion

The Vatican announced the passing of Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope today at 7:35 a.m. (5:35 a.m. GMT). He was 88. The news has brought immense sorrow here in Costa Rica, where the Catholic faith shapes much of our cultural identity.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel. “This morning at 7:35 a.m. (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.”

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, died just one day after a moving appearance at St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, April 20. Despite recovering from a severe illness, he greeted thousands of worshippers and delivered his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing, calling for freedom of thought and tolerance. His final public words, “Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter,” left a lasting impression on the faithful.

Francis’s health had been fragile following a 38-day hospitalization for pneumonia, from which he was released on March 23. He had nearly died twice earlier in the year, yet his determination to connect with the faithful persisted. On Easter Sunday, he appeared in St. Peter’s Square, waving to the crowds despite his convalescence.

The Vatican has entered a period of sede vacante, with the College of Cardinals expected to convene within weeks to elect a successor. In Costa Rica, the Bishops’ Conference is anticipated to organize memorial masses to honor Pope Francis’s legacy as a pope who brought the Church closer to the people, particularly here in Latin America.