Vatican Confirms Pope Francis Remains Under Critical Care

Pope Francis, 88, remains in “critical condition” and his “prognosis is currently reserved,” the Vatican reported Saturday night, at the beginning of the second week of the Argentine pontiff’s hospitalization for bilateral pneumonia. “The Holy Father’s condition remains critical and […] the pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis had a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the administration of high-flow oxygen,” the Vatican stated in a communiqué.

“Blood tests performed today also revealed thrombocytopenia [hematological problems], associated with anemia, which required a blood transfusion. The Holy Father remains alert and spent the day in an armchair, although he is suffering more than yesterday. The prognosis is currently reserved,” the statement details.

The medical team treating him had specified Friday afternoon, in a press conference, that a long statement generally means that the evolution of the supreme pontiff’s health condition is not good. “Is the pope out of danger? No, the pope is not out of danger,” Dr. Sergio Alfieri told reporters at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where the pope is admitted.

“The real risk in this case is that germs pass into the blood,” thus causing potentially fatal septicemia, he explained. Furthermore, “it takes days, even weeks, to see the effectiveness […] of the therapies we are using,” he added. The pope would likely remain hospitalized all next week and, for the second consecutive time, will not deliver the Sunday Angelus prayer.

Francis was admitted on February 14, initially for bronchitis, but the Holy See indicated Tuesday that he was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, a potentially lethal lung tissue infection. The hospitalization of the Catholic Church’s head, the fourth since 2021, revived concerns about his health, already weakened by a series of problems in recent years, from colon and abdominal operations to walking difficulties.

Useless Speculation

The hospitalization of Jorge Bergoglio, spiritual leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide and head of state of Vatican City, fueled speculation about his ability to continue in office, despite canon law not providing any provisions for serious problems that might alter his lucidity. It also revives speculation about a possible resignation, fueled by Francis’s opponents, especially in conservative Catholic circles.

“I have the impression that these are useless speculations,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State and Vatican number two, commented Saturday in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. “Thank God, the news coming from Gemelli is encouraging, he is recovering,” he added.

“It’s not worth it for some groups to pressure for a resignation. They have done it several times in recent years” without success, Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and very close to Francis, told La Nación newspaper.

“I don’t see a pre-conclave climate, I don’t see more conversations about a possible successor than there were a year ago, that is, nothing special. So far, I perceive quite a lot of respect,” he assured. Numerous faithful and religious gathered in front of the hospital to pray for Francis’s recovery, around the statue of John Paul II that stands in front of the building.

“We pray today for the Holy Father, Pope Francis, and hope that he recovers in God’s grace. We are priests and nuns from around the world who are here today and we address the Holy Father with our prayers,” Don Wellison, a Brazilian priest, told AFPT-TV.

Despite repeated health problems in recent years, Pope Francis, known for his strength of character, has maintained a busy schedule, although his doctors insist that he should slow down his activities somewhat.