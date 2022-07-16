Costa Rica’s Basilica de Los Angeles gets ready for Traditional Romería

The Basilica de Los Angeles in Cartago reopens its doors to receive thousands of faithful, who will walk from all corners of the country to visit La Virgen de Los Angeles. After two years without being able to organize the event, both the Catholic Church and the devotees are delighted to be able to return to such a beautiful activity.

“The wait was long, but the time has come to open the doors again,” the Catholic Church of Costa Rica indicated on its social networks.

The Covid-19 pandemic had kept thousands of Catholics from making the journey to Carthage; however, this did not extinguish their faith.

Those in charge of the organization announced the activities schedule with great joy.

“The Costa Rican people, as one family, walk to the National Shrine, as usual, to pray, to give thanks and to entrust their needs, to deposit them in the lap of the Mother of God,” said the bishop of Cartago, Mario Enrique Quirós.

He also urged Catholics to make this an event that would allow them to “grow in faith” and seek God wholeheartedly. Furthermore, he reminded all assistants of the importance of wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding large crowds, and vaccination.

Quirós thanked the different institutions and companies who have always helped the Church organize the pilgrimage. “Let us now commend the Pilgrimage to the Mother of God, always praying for the good of our nation. Blessings to all,” he concluded.

As part of the activities, the novena to ‘La Negrita,’ as the Virgin is affectionately known, will be celebrated. It will begin this July 23 with the visit of the Diocese of Alajuela and conclude on July 31. Every Diocese will visit the Sanctuary.

Meanwhile, the Mass for the dressing of the image will be held at 9:30 a.m. on August 1st. On August 2, the Holy Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m., and the Rosary of Light will be celebrated at 6 p.m.

Moreover, on Wednesday, August 3, the traditional ‘pasada de la imagen’ will be celebrated with a 9 a.m. Mass.

Other activities like concerts in tribute to Virgin Mary will also be held. The priests confirmed that the group of singers, Los Tenores, would interpret a beautiful repertoire to serenade La Negrita.

They were emphatic in indicating that they wanted to maintain an atmosphere of spirituality, which is why Radio Fides was going to be in charge of the activities outside La Basílica.

“This whole activity revolves around spirituality and prayer,” the Church indicated.

In general, pilgrims were asked to maintain the measures implemented due to the pandemic, not to walk alone at night, to stay hydrated, and to ask for help from the Red Cross and other authorities if necessary.

The Municipality of Cartago invited everyone to attend. Mayor Mario Redondo indicated that all necessary efforts were coordinated to guarantee all order, cleanliness, and well-being.