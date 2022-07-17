Costa Rican President Visits Crucitas to Assess Illegal Mining

The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, visited Crucitas, in San Carlos, on Saturday to assess the state of the area and the environmental impact. Chaves confirmed that gold continues to be extracted illegally in the area.

Minister of Environment Franz Tattenbach and Minister of Security Jorge Luis Torres accompanied the President on this tour. He was also joined by the Mayor of San Carlos, Karol Salas, and several Congress representatives.

“The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, visited the area of Crucitas, in San Carlos. He held meetings with community members to learn firsthand about the current situation in the area. The tour also included visits to different sectors of interest,” confirmed the Presidential Office.

The environmental disaster in Crucitas is a problem that has not been addressed by previous governments and has generated many problems in the local community.

“This is not a problem of the government or a political party; it is a problem of the whole country,” the President stressed.

The video uploaded to social networks by the Presidential Office shows the terrible conditions of the area. In addition, Chaves explained the illegal techniques used.

“Here in Crucitas, there are 80 tons of mercury, there is no clean water because it is contaminated, there is no road, there is no good school, and there is a lot of violence,” said Chaves.

“This is an economical, social and environmental problem that requires a solution from the Executive and Legislative Branches. We must work together,” said one congresswoman.

According to data from the Directorate of Geology and Mines (DGM), as of June 2022, there are approximately 24 farms affected by informal mining in the area, amounting to approximately 55.01 hectares.

“We are very grateful to the President for his visit. It is a historic moment. We are sure that we will find a comprehensive solution to illegal mining,” said the mayor of San Carlos.

Chaves was emphatic in mentioning that this issue requires everyone’s collaboration and that the government will provide the solutions that are so urgently needed.

“We have to protect the people of Crucitas and all Costa Ricans, the environment, our natural and mineral resources,” concluded the President.