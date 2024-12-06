Costa Rica Rejects Motion to Leave Inter-American Human Rights Court

The Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica voted against a motion proposed by Fabricio Alvarado, leader of the New Republic party, to withdraw the country from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR). Since the 2018 presidential election campaign, Alvarado has pushed for Costa Rica’s resignation from the IACHR, arguing that its decisions could pave the way for the legalization of controversial issues, such as abortion.

In his latest attempt, the conservative legislator called on Congress to request President Rodrigo Chaves to withdraw Costa Rica from the Court if it rules in favor of El Salvador in the Beatriz case, which could set a precedent for recognizing the right to therapeutic abortion.

“I understand the deputies’ concerns about Costa Rica potentially leaving the Court, but this is a topic worth debating. On behalf of New Republic, we refuse to bow to the IACHR and will continue defending the unborn, whose rights are violated by abortion,” Alvarado said.

Most political parties rejected the motion, reaffirming Costa Rica’s commitment to international agreements. “Costa Rica respects the bloc of international legality and the many treaties and international jurisdictions it adheres to,” stated PLP legislator Gilberto Campos.

Pilar Cisneros, a member of the ruling party, added, “We cannot vote on something hypothetical, as the Court has not issued a ruling. The least we can do is wait for the verdict to decide our course of action.”

The Beatriz case at the heart of Alvarado’s motion examines alleged human rights violations in El Salvador. Beatriz, a young woman denied a therapeutic abortion despite her life being at risk and her fetus having no chance of survival outside the womb, became a symbol of the country’s absolute prohibition on abortion.

In 2013, doctors diagnosed Beatriz’s fetus with anencephaly, a congenital malformation incompatible with extrauterine life. Medical professionals warned that continuing the pregnancy could result in Beatriz’s death. However, her pregnancy was not terminated due to El Salvador’s strict laws. After a legal battle in the Constitutional Chamber, Beatriz was forced to give birth to a baby who died five hours later.

The IACHR considers this a violation of Beatriz’s and her family’s rights, citing her lack of access to a legal, timely abortion in a situation where her life and health were at risk. By rejecting Alvarado’s motion, the Costa Rican legislature reaffirmed the country’s dedication to international law and human rights frameworks. Legislators emphasized the importance of waiting for the IACHR’s ruling in the Beatriz case before taking any further steps.

This decision underscores Costa Rica’s commitment to upholding its international obligations while navigating contentious issues such as abortion.