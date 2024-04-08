Costa Rica Gears Up for Partial Solar Eclipse Spectacle

Costa Rica is set to experience a spectacle today as a partial solar eclipse is set to occur. For those eager to witness this phenomenon, the Foundation for the National Center for Science and Technology (CIENTEC) has issued a series of recommendations to ensure a safe and enjoyable viewing experience.

According to CIENTEC, the best locations to observe the eclipse include Liberia, San José, Alajuela, and Limón. In these areas, residents will have the opportunity to witness the moon partially obscuring the sun, casting a captivating display across the landscape. However, only a portion of the shadow will be visible from Costa Rica, with a darkening effect ranging between 12% to 16%.

The eclipse is scheduled to commence at 11:18 a.m., with the peak occurring approximately one hour later. By 1:24 p.m., the eclipse is expected to conclude. Among the recommended viewing spots, Liberia is anticipated to experience the highest percentage of darkening, reaching 16.12% at its peak around 12:22 p.m.

Meanwhile, Alajuela and San José will witness darkening percentages of 12.49% and 12.09%, respectively. Meanwhile Limón will experience a slightly lower rate of 10.33%. The northern region of the country will likely have a slightly larger coverage of the solar disk due to their proximity to the Totality of the Eclipse band.

“This solar eclipse occurs one day after the Moon reaches perigee, the minimum distance to the Earth in this orbit. Because of this, the Moon appears larger and effectively covers the Sun. At its peak duration, in Nazas, Durango, Mexico, the total eclipse will last for 04 minutes and 28 seconds,” explained CIENTEC.

CIENTEC pointed out that protection is crucial. Special solar filters are required to prevent damage to the eyes from direct sunlight. CIENTEC emphasized the importance of using filters purchased for previous events, such as the Annular Eclipse of October the previous year, if they are in good condition.

“Inspect the filters thoroughly under a strong light. If they are undamaged, unwrinkled, and free from holes, they can be safely used to view this eclipse,” advised CIENTEC.

For those without specialized filters, observing the eclipse “through holes,” which naturally maintain the shape of the Sun’s light source, is a viable alternative.