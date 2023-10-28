Spine-Chilling Masks at Nicaragua’s Aguizotes Festival

Our neighbors in Nicaragua have recently celebrated Halloween with the spooky Aguizotes festival, known for its haunting masks and costumes. Held annually in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, the carnival embraces the frightening figures of local folklore.

On the final Friday of October, thousands took to the streets dressed as terrifying characters from legends and fables. Masks of devils, witches, and other ghouls are handcrafted by local artisans, featuring spectacularly spooky designs.

“Our grandparents did this to instill fear in future generations – so they would do the right things,” explained William Guerrero, sporting a bright red devil’s mask and horns.

Beyond the frightening masks, Aguizotes offers a unique musical experience. The hypnotizing sounds of drums, cymbals, trumpets and tubas provide the perfect creepy soundtrack as creatures prowl the streets.

Key characters include a black devil with giant horns, the Witch of the Volcano, and Death himself, complete with white tunic and scythe. The infamous haunted cart, or “nagua,” rolls through town at night, its clamorous noise echoing through the darkness.

Several family workshops in Monimbo have passed down the mask-making tradition for generations. “I inherited my mask workshop,” shared artisan Fermina Lopez, 39. In the lead-up to the festival, the Lopez family and others worked tirelessly to produce over 1,000 masks.

“It starts as a kind of dough,” described Lester Espinoza, 42, of his family’s process. “We put it in the mold and style each terrifying mask.”

The rich culture and tradition of the Aguizotes festival is a source of pride for Nicaraguans. While the elaborate costumes and widespread fright may seem bizarre to outsiders, the event carries deep meaning. By embracing the darkness of myths and legends, participants hope to encourage morality and righteous living.

Costa Rica lacks an equivalent to Nicaragua’s spectacular spookfest, but their neighbor’s eerie celebration offers cultural insight and creative inspiration. The arresting masks and ubiquitous tributes to folklore provide a unique view into Nicaraguan tradition.