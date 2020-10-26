Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Nicaragua celebrates a joyous festival of horrors in lead-up to Halloween

October 25, 2020
A woman gets some make up before attending to "Los Aguizotes" festival in Masaya, Nicaragua, on October 23, 2020.

A woman gets some make up before attending to "Los Aguizotes" festival in Masaya, Nicaragua, on October 23, 2020. ( (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP))

Disguised as devils, witches, goblins and terrifying characters from indigenous mythology, thousands of Nicaraguans celebrated with joy and boisterous dances the festival of Los Agüizotes, a tradition of the southern city of Masaya that the locals consider better than Halloween.

Some danced with euphoria around a buzzard — a bird locals link to evil spirits — that they dragged along the ground with a rope tied to its neck while at the same time trying to set it on fire as they screamed in the night.

Others danced to the sound of the philharmonic bands or paraded with their horror costumes through the streets of the city located 30 km south of Managua, while others observed from their homes the hubbub of this tradition that is celebrated on the last Friday of the month of October.

“It’s happy to participate,” Mayeli Castillo, a 14-year-old girl who disguised herself as a “punk witch” and danced non-stop in the middle of the crowd, told AFP.

“I like to be cuernudo (a man who has an unfaithful wife),” joked José Castro, hiding behind a mask of a devil with four horns.

The tradition, which is celebrated days before the Halloween party, this year attracted more Nicaraguans than before despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m not afraid of that anymore” because “the Covid has already gotten me,” the nurse Harling Guevara, 31, told AFP, who said that he painted his face as a “terrifying skull shedding tears of blood” to express his feelings of “loneliness, anxiety and depression.”

“You should not be afraid of Covid-19,” supported Jesús Peréz, a young man dressed in a devil costume

The festival of Los Agüizotes, which in the Nahuatl language means horror, revives characters from indigenous mythology such as the Mocuana, the daughter of a cacique who went crazy when she learned that her lover, a Spanish conqueror, had stolen her mother’s fortune.

Among other characters, it also revives la Cegua, a beautiful woman who became a beast after being cursed for disrespecting her parents.

The Masayas, known as a town of rebellious artisans, make their own masks in family workshops, like Lesther Espinoza, 38, who inherited the business from his father.

“This workshop has been making masks” of indigenous mythology for more than 30 years, such as “La Cegua, el Cadejo, la Mocuana, la Llorona and many scares that our grandparents told us,” he told AFP.

For the masayas, this party is better than Hallowen because it captures popular culture.

“Halloween must be beautiful, but I’ll take ours: Los agüizotes,” Espinoza said.

Related posts:

  1. As Nicaragua elections approach, banned opposition decries Ortega’s budding dictatorship
  2. Epsy Campbell asks the United Nations to intervene in Nicaragua
  3. US slaps sanctions on son of Nicaragua president

You may be interested

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your week
Costa Rica
1792 views
Costa Rica
1792 views

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your week

The Tico Times - October 26, 2020

Happy Monday from The Tico Times! We hope you're reading this while drinking a delicious Costa Rican coffee or eating a…

Sloth Sunday: Awarding the top sloths of the 2020 Ironman Games
Sloth Sundays
1947 views
Sloth Sundays
1947 views

Sloth Sunday: Awarding the top sloths of the 2020 Ironman Games

The Tico Times - October 25, 2020

Over the last five days, sloths at the Toucan Rescue Ranch have participated in grueling tests of strength and endurance…

‘It’s wonderful’: Panamanians return to beaches after pandemic closure
Latin America
1584 views
Latin America
1584 views

‘It’s wonderful’: Panamanians return to beaches after pandemic closure

AFP - October 25, 2020

The Panamanian government on Saturday reopened beaches to tourists after they had been closed for seven months to prevent the…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica’s new Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on October 19, 2020.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your week

 - Oct 26, 2020
Tune in to see which sloth wins the 2020 Sloth Ironman Games!
Sloth Sundays

Sloth Sunday: Awarding the top sloths of the 2020 Ironman Games

 - Oct 25, 2020
Bastimentos Island in Bocas del Toro, Panama.
Latin America

‘It’s wonderful’: Panamanians return to beaches after pandemic closure

 - Oct 25, 2020
Costa Rica Coffee and Chocolate
Coffee

How to Pair Coffee and Chocolate from Costa Rica

 - Oct 25, 2020
The Commander of the United States Southern Command, Admiral Craig Faller, with U.S. Ambassador Sharon Day.
Costa Rica

U.S. Southern Command delivers hygiene supplies to Costa Rica’s Education Ministry

 - Oct 24, 2020
Carlos Alvarado
Costa Rica

Costa Rica begins new dialogue in search of solution to serious fiscal crisis

 - Oct 24, 2020