Goodness Dental Costa Rica names Dr. Clyde Waggoner as Director of Patient Services

Goodness Dental, a leading globally ranked dental clinic in Costa Rica, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Clyde Waggoner as the Director of Patient Services for the clinic.

“After and long and exhaustive search spanning nearly two years, and months of phone calls, meetings and discussions, we are pleased to welcome one of the leading maxillofacial surgeons in the USA to join our team,” says Patrick Goodness, CEO of Goodness Dental.

Dr. Waggoner, an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, practiced in Denver, Colorado for more than two decades before moving to Costa Rica in 2019. He served as the President of the Colorado Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and is a Fellow with the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, as well as a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

During his tenure as a private practice oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Waggoner earned a reputation as a skilled dental implant surgeon and a successful practitioner of the All on 4 dental implants procedure in addition to a wide range of oral and maxillofacial surgery techniques.

In service to his country, Dr. Waggoner also served as an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon with the United States Air Force at Malmstrom Air Force Base, in Great Falls, Montana. He also served as an Associate Professor at University Hospital at the University of Louisville, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and has been active in non-profit volunteer work for cleft lip and cleft palate surgical missions around the world.

“His list of credentials is extensive, and his experience is virtually unmatched in the industry,” says Goodness. “It is our sincere pleasure to welcome Dr. Clyde as he joins our international team.”

Dr. Clyde will guide and direct the Goodness Dental Patient Coordination and Patient Services team, responsible for serving the needs of international patients seeking affordable, world-class dental care in Costa Rica.

“Having worked in some of the finest dental clinics and oral and maxillofacial surgery centers in the USA, I am proud to join an organization that features some of the most advanced clinical space that I have ever seen,” says Waggoner. “Goodness Dental is truly state-of-the-art and is ranked among the top dental clinics in the world. I look forward to helping American and Canadian patients conduct their research while assisting them with their treatment planning process. My goal is to lead the incredible team of patient coordinators and to assist patients as they consider dental care at Goodness Dental in Costa Rica.”

Dr. Peter Aborn, who served as a Patient Coordinator with Goodness Dental since 2017, retired from the clinic practice in October, 2020. Dr. Waggoner will assume many of Dr. Aborn’s consultative and treatment planning responsibilities.

Costa Rica is a popular dental tourism destination, attracting tens of thousands of international patients seeking affordable, high-quality dental care. Goodness Dental is ranked as the best dental clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and as one of the Top Five Dental Clinics in the World by Global Clinic Rating.

Patients may call to schedule an appointment by calling Toll Free: 866-406-2744 or 866-218-1036.

Patients may reach Dr. Waggoner via email at drclyde@goodnessdental.com

This article was sponsored by Goodness Dental.