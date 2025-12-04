Hyatt Centric San José Escazú celebrates its first year in operation today by launching its Festive Season 2025. The event, set to begin at 6 p.m., signals the start of the hotel’s holiday programming and draws locals and visitors to join in the traditions. The celebration features live music performances, specialty cocktails inspired by the season, and the ceremonial lighting of a Christmas tree. Organizers designed the evening to blend local customs with refined touches, offering attendees a space to connect and reflect amid the end-of-year festivities.

Since opening its doors in late 2024, the hotel has positioned itself as a hub in Escazú’s dynamic district. With 161 guest rooms, it caters to travelers seeking a mix of comfort and access to the area’s shops, restaurants, and cultural sites. The property includes amenities such as a rooftop pool, fitness center, and dining options that highlight regional ingredients.

Hotel management views the anniversary as a milestone that reinforces their focus on integrating Costa Rican elements into guest experiences. The Festive Season extends beyond tonight’s kickoff, with planned activities through the holidays that encourage community participation.

Escazú, which is known for its modern appeal and proximity to San José, provides a fitting backdrop for the hotel. Those who have stayed there often praise the location for its convenience to business centers and places to go around the area, making it a practical choice for both short stays and longer stays. The launch aligns with broader trends in Costa Rica hospitality hotels, where properties emphasize authentic connections to the surroundings. Hyatt Centric’s approach is to prioritize exploration, with staff recommendations on nearby places to go like local parks and markets.

The hotel invites the public to attend tonight’s activities, with no entry fee required, though reservations for dining or accommodations are advised. This event caps a successful inaugural year for Hyatt Centric San José Escazú, setting the tone for continued growth in our country’s tourism landscape.