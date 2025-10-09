Costa Rica’s Hyatt Centric Escazú Finalist in GRI Awards

Costa Rica’s hotel scene keeps building momentum on the global stage. The Hyatt Centric San José Escazú stands out as a finalist for Best Hospitality Project of the Year at the GRI Awards Andean & Central America 2025. This nod marks a key moment for the property, opened just a year ago, and points to the country’s rising profile in real estate and tourism.

Located in the Plaza Tempo in Escazú, the hotel draws attention for its mix of modern style, green practices, and a stay that captures Costa Rican culture. Its design pulls from local colors and textures, creating rooms and spaces that feel tied to the landscape while fitting urban life. Guests find a setup that goes beyond basics, with spots for local food and drinks that change with the seasons.

The GRI Institute runs these awards, picking projects that drive real change across Latin America. They look at everything from new builds to green efforts and big deals. The process starts with open picks, moves through votes, and ends with a jury call. This year, the Hyatt Centric made the cut among top entries from the region.

Winners get revealed on November 25 at a gathering in Bogotá, Colombia, where GRI members and finalists meet. The event spotlights developers, investors, and leaders shaping markets in Andean and Central American countries. Categories cover a range, showing how varied the industry has become.

Natalia Zora, the hotel’s general manager, sees the recognition as a win for their approach. “We aimed to build a place where people connect with Costa Rica’s spirit alongside city energy,” she said. Zora added that it backs their focus on quality and real experiences.

The hotel, developed by Caribe Hospitality, has drawn both locals and visitors to Escazú’s busy commercial zone. It signals trust in Costa Rica’s steady economy and rules that support foreign funds in tourism. Projects like this help refresh city areas and boost the country’s draw for business and travel.

This finalist status also shows how Costa Rica’s hospitality field has grown. More modern, sustainable spots are popping up, setting higher bars and pulling in global eyes. The Hyatt Centric joins other strong contenders, like the Wake project, in the same category.

As the awards near, the team at Hyatt Centric stays committed to top service. Zora noted, “This reflects our sector’s progress and helps place Costa Rica front and center internationally.”