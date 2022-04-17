No menu items!
55.6 F
Costa Rica
Sunday, April 17, 2022
type here...

Happy Easter from Costa Rica!

By The Tico Times
The Ruinas de Ujarrás in Costa Rica.
Alejandro Zúñiga

Happy Easter from Costa Rica!

Pictured above are the Ruins of Ujarrás. Located in a small town in the Cachí District of Paraíso canton in Cartago, the church is among Costa Rica’s oldest buildings.

It’s a popular tourist spot, surrounded by beautiful gardens that are perfect for a picnic or for silent meditation. And the church is near the tranquil Lake Cachí and the rest of the picturesque Orosi Valley.

All of us at The Tico Times wish you the best of holidays with your loved ones. Be kind to one another.

The Tico Times
Previous articleThe 5 greatest moments in Costa Rican soccer history

Latest Articles

Popular Reads

© Copyright 2022 The Tico Times Company

Community

News

Support

Services

Never Miss a Story

Sign up for the Weekly Update and get the week'’s biggest stories in your inbox.

Compare