How to request your Costa Rica vaccine certificate

Starting December 1, Costa Rica will require proof of vaccination to enter many businesses and to participate in large events.

Individuals must show their vaccine status by using a QR code that will be embedded in Costa Rica’s digital vaccine certificate. The QR code will not require an ongoing internet connection and can be printed or displayed via a cell phone.

The updated vaccine certificate with the QR code will be available to the public on November 8, 2021. Here’s how to get it:

If you already have a vaccine certificate

As of November 8, people who have already received a vaccine certificate from Costa Rica should visit https://usuarios.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/ and enter the assigned PIN. (This information will be shared via email.) In turn, the vaccination certificate will be updated with the new QR code and security standards. Those who have forgotten or misplaced their PIN can retrieve it on the same website.

If you don’t have a vaccine certificate

Those who completed their two-dose vaccination schedule in Costa Rica more than 8 days ago and have not received a Covid-19 vaccination certificate via email can request it at the following link:

https://www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/index.php/vigilancia-de-la-salud/certificado-de-vacunacion-covid-19

The issuance of the certificate takes an average of 10 business days.

On November 8, the individual can update their vaccine certificate to include the QR code following the steps indicated above.

If you got vaccinated abroad

Costa Ricans who got vaccinated abroad should submit a sworn declaration to the Health Ministry in order to receive their vaccine certificate (and, as of November 8, the QR code). The declaration should include: copies of the foreign vaccine card, a Spanish translation (if applicable), and the Health Pass used to enter Costa Rica.

These requests for certification of vaccines placed outside Costa Rica may take longer than 10 business days, taking into account the review of the documentation submitted.

If you are a visiting tourist

We don’t know yet how tourists will be able to demonstrate their vaccination status at Costa Rican businesses. We’ve reached out to Costa Rican authorities and will update this story when we receive an answer.