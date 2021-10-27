How to get your Costa Rica vaccine QR code

The Costa Rican government on Tuesday announced a streamlined process for citizens and residents to obtain their vaccine QR code.

The code will be a requirement for those ages 12 and up to enter many businesses starting on December 1, and it will be mandatory for most businesses as of January 8.

Tourists will also have to show proof of vaccination to enter most establishments, but — as we detail at the end of this story — they won’t have to complete a separate process to receive their QR code.

Venues that will require vaccination

Vaccines will be required to enter: Restaurants and food courts; bars and casinos; stores and commercial centers; museums; gyms; hotels; worship sites; event halls; adventure tourism; theaters and cinemas; sporting events.

Starting December 1, those establishments can operate at 100% capacity if they require vaccine proof. As of January 8, the above businesses must require vaccine proof.

QR code for those vaccinated in Costa Rica

Visit the following website: usuarios.ministeriodesalud.go.cr. There, using an emailed PIN, an individual can access their vaccine certificate.

Otherwise, an individual can provide the dates of their two vaccine doses and the pharmaceutical lot number of the first dose to get the certificate.

Once the data is entered, an individual can print the certificate, save the image or download it to their device.

A video tutorial on receiving Costa Rica’s vaccine QR code

For people who received the two doses in Costa Rica but who do not have internet or a smartphone, the government is working to provide alternate options to print the QR code at local establishments. More information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Foreigners who were vaccinated in Costa Rica (using their passport or DIMEX) should send a photograph of their ID and vaccination card to the email [email protected] to request their vaccination certificate. In addition, they should complete the form on the site: https://www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/index.php/vigilancia-de-la-salud/certificado-de-vacunacion-covid-19

QR code for people vaccinated outside Costa Rica

Costa Ricans who got vaccinated abroad should complete a sworn declaration to the Health Ministry. They will then send the declaration, photograph of their ID, photograph of the foreign vaccine card, and a copy of the Health Pass used to enter Costa Rica to the email: [email protected].

Vaccine proof for tourists in Costa Rica

Tourists entering Costa Rica already receive a QR code as part of the Health Pass. Visitors also already provide proof of vaccination (by uploading a copy of their vaccine card) in order to waive Costa Rica’s health insurance requirement.

The government says the Health Pass QR code will soon be updated to include proof of vaccination, so that tourists can use it to enter businesses that require vaccination.