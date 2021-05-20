  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

JetBlue Mint offers lie-flat seats between United States and Costa Rica

May 20, 2021
JetBlue airlines

JetBlue first began offering a non-stop flight between Boston and Costa Rica (LIR) in 2014. ((Courtesy of ICT))

The most comfortable way to fly commercial between the United States and Costa Rica may just be on JetBlue.

The low-cost airline offers its well-regarded “Mint” premium service on direct flights between both Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José and Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Guanacaste.

The Mint cabin features lie-flat seats, fine dining, large personal televisions and other first-class amenities.

Nonstop routes with the Mint cabin include:

  • Between SJO and: Los Angeles (LAX).
  • Between LIR and: Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (JFK).

Note that some routes only offer Mint service seasonally. 

Passengers can expect to pay a reasonable premium for the Mint experience. Prices vary but appear to start at $499 for the cheapest one-way ticket.

JetBlue is the only airline to operate regularly scheduled flights with a lie-flat premium seat between Costa Rica and the U.S. It first offered the Mint cabin in flights to Costa Rica in 2018 as part of its New York City (JFK)-Costa Rica (LIR) route.

In doing so, Liberia became JetBlue’s first Mint city in Latin America.

Related posts:

  1. JetBlue Mint provides lie-flat seats between Boston and Costa Rica
  2. United Airlines announces new routes, more flights to Costa Rica
  3. JetBlue launches new routes to Costa Rica

You may be interested

Costa Rica receives largest delivery of Covid vaccines
Costa Rica
116 views
Costa Rica
116 views

Costa Rica receives largest delivery of Covid vaccines

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 20, 2021

Costa Rica received a shipment of 174,330 Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday night, the largest single delivery of doses, the…

PAHO promotes production of Covid vaccines in Latin America
Latin America
Latin America

PAHO promotes production of Covid vaccines in Latin America

Alina DIESTE / AFP - May 20, 2021

Latin America must expand its vaccine production capabilities and bet on promising technologies, such as messenger RNA, the Pan American…

Mega Millions is doing it again – offering a jackpot worth $515 million!
Advertorial
13 views
Advertorial
13 views

Mega Millions is doing it again – offering a jackpot worth $515 million!

The Lotter - May 19, 2021

Here is how you could win it from Costa Rica! The American lottery Mega Millions is doing it again. In…

LATEST NEWS

The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on December 23, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica receives largest delivery of Covid vaccines

 - May 20, 2021
Coronavirus vaccines. Stock photo for illustrative purposes.
Latin America

PAHO promotes production of Covid vaccines in Latin America

 - May 20, 2021
Advertorial

Mega Millions is doing it again – offering a jackpot worth $515 million!

 - May 19, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients

 - May 19, 2021
A man and his dog look at a flooded area in El Progreso, in the Honduran department of Yoro, on November 18, 2020 after the passage of Hurricane Iota.
Honduras

Hurricanes and Covid heap misery on Central America

 - May 19, 2021
Route 27 San José-Puntarenas
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for May 2021 (updated)

 - May 19, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 293,820
  • Deaths: 3,696
  • Recovered: 225,950
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate