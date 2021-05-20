JetBlue Mint offers lie-flat seats between United States and Costa Rica
The most comfortable way to fly commercial between the United States and Costa Rica may just be on JetBlue.
The low-cost airline offers its well-regarded “Mint” premium service on direct flights between both Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José and Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Guanacaste.
The Mint cabin features lie-flat seats, fine dining, large personal televisions and other first-class amenities.
Nonstop routes with the Mint cabin include:
- Between SJO and: Los Angeles (LAX).
- Between LIR and: Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (JFK).
Note that some routes only offer Mint service seasonally.
Passengers can expect to pay a reasonable premium for the Mint experience. Prices vary but appear to start at $499 for the cheapest one-way ticket.
JetBlue is the only airline to operate regularly scheduled flights with a lie-flat premium seat between Costa Rica and the U.S. It first offered the Mint cabin in flights to Costa Rica in 2018 as part of its New York City (JFK)-Costa Rica (LIR) route.
In doing so, Liberia became JetBlue’s first Mint city in Latin America.
