Costa Rica receives largest delivery of Covid vaccines

May 19, 2021
The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on December 23, 2020. (via Carlos Alvarado.)

Costa Rica received a shipment of 174,330 Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday night, the largest single delivery of doses, the Presidency reported.

In May, Costa Rica has imported 511,170 doses, the most for a single month. The country has recevied 1.77 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca formulas. 

As of Monday, Costa Rica has administered 1.25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses. More than 530,000 people have completed the two-dose regimen and nearly 722,000 have received at least one jab. 

Costa Rica has administered 24.2 doses per 100 people. 

In addition, 157,969 doses were administered last week, the highest single-week total since vaccinations began last December.

Costa Rica’s vaccine priority is as follows:

  • First group: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel.
  • Second group: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. According to the Presidency, this group is required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX.
  • Third group: People from 16-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.
  • Fourth group: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.
  • Fifth group: Health science students and related technicians in clinical fields. People ages 40-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors but whose work puts them in contact with others. Then, all remaining adults.

Costa Rica is currently vaccinating Groups 1, 2 and 3 in the above list. Vaccines are free through the Social Security System and are not yet available for private purchase.

Vaccinations are administered at EBAIS, which are the public-health clinics that comprise part of Costa Rica’s national healthcare system. Each EBAIS manages a list of people who live in their jurisdiction. This list is used to identify priority individuals and to schedule their vaccine appointments.

If you are in one of the priority groups, contact your local EBAIS, make sure they have your contact information, and confirm you’re on their list.

For EBAIS contact information, click here.

The “Grupos de vacunación por Áreas de Salud y Contacto” section lists all of the hundreds of EBAIS across Costa Rica and shows which populations they are currently vaccinating (e.g. between 70 and 80 years old, between 58 and 64 years old, etc.).

Further down the page, the “Información de Contacto” section lists the appropriate contact information (phone number and email address) for each EBAIS.

To track vaccine shipments, click here.

Costa Rica
Latin America
Advertorial
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 293,820
  • Deaths: 3,696
  • Recovered: 225,950
