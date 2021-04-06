  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica requests support for migration ‘fever’ to United States

April 5, 2021
Haitian Migrants in Panama

Haitian migrants arrive in Lajas Blancas, Darien province, Panama, on May 22, 2019, after walking through the jungle. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado on Monday called to broaden the response to the “fever” of unauthorized migration to the United States beyond the so-called Northern Triangle of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

“I would like to question that as an idea, conceptually, you are only thinking about the Northern Triangle,” he said during a videoconference organized by the Atlantic Council think tank based in Washington.

The Northern Triangle, the origin of most of the undocumented people who have reached the southern border of the United States in recent years, has concentrated Washington’s efforts to curb the migratory flow.

Determined to address the root causes of the exodus north, the US government of Joe Biden has just appointed the experienced diplomat Ricardo Zúñiga as special envoy for the Northern Triangle.

But Alvarado stressed the need to adopt a vision for the entire Central American region, in the spirit that gave birth to the Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Central America and the Dominican Republic (CAFTA-DR in English) in 2004.

“The strategy of the United States at that time was to ensure more democracy, more economic flows. So I think there are lessons that we can draw from that strategy for what is happening now in the region,” he said.

Just as “it would not make sense to have only a trade agreement with the Northern Triangle,” the region needs “a more comprehensive policy” to address issues of socioeconomic development, poverty, climate change and other issues, Alvarado argued.

The president, who was minister of Labor and Human Development before becoming president, also stressed that the migratory flow to the United States is not limited to the three countries that make up the Northern Triangle.

For him, migration is like “the fever that the body has when it has another problem” and all of Central America, from Panama to Guatemala, has been “a thermometer of that fever.”

Every time there is a conflict somewhere, “we can see how people from various countries of the world cross our territories on foot in search of reaching the United States,” he said, mentioning migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Congo and Pakistan.

Related posts:

  1. UN commissioner in Costa Rica to evaluate response to Latin America refugee crisis
  2. UNHCR grants Costa Rica assistance to help Nicaraguan migrants
  3. Watch: President Alvarado speaks at Global Refugee Forum in Geneva

You may be interested

Fishing For Tarpon in Costa Rica at Casa Mar Lodge
Fish tales
5 views
Fish tales
5 views

Fishing For Tarpon in Costa Rica at Casa Mar Lodge

T Weymouth - April 6, 2021

In September, 1998, an erstwhile collection of self-proclaimed fishing enthusiasts congregated in the extreme northeast corner of Costa Rica, just…

Mexico and Guatemala in joint effort to slow migrant caravans
Central America
3839 views
Central America
3839 views

Mexico and Guatemala in joint effort to slow migrant caravans

AFP - April 5, 2021

The governments of Mexico and Guatemala have launched a joint military-police operation along their common border aimed at blocking caravans…

Costa Rica’s land borders have reopened to tourists
Costa Rica
2903 views
Costa Rica
2903 views

Costa Rica’s land borders have reopened to tourists

The Tico Times - April 5, 2021

Costa Rica's land borders have reopened to visitors as of Monday, April 5. Tourists who do not require an entry…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica Fishing
Fish tales

Fishing For Tarpon in Costa Rica at Casa Mar Lodge

 - Apr 06, 2021
Honduran migrants, part of a US-bound caravan, rest after being intercepted by Guatemalan Army members in San Luis, Peten department, Guatemala on October 3, 2020.
Central America

Mexico and Guatemala in joint effort to slow migrant caravans

 - Apr 05, 2021
Costa Rica passport stamps.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s land borders have reopened to tourists

 - Apr 05, 2021
Approach into San Jose, Costa Rica
Global

U.S. updates guidance for vaccinated travelers

 - Apr 05, 2021
Costa Rica Spanish
Language Lessons

A Crash Course To Costa Rica Slang and Expressions

 - Apr 05, 2021
equine therapy at the Costa Rican Mounted Police in San Jose
Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, horses heal pain and sadness

 - Apr 05, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 216,764
  • Deaths: 2,957
  • Recovered: 192,699