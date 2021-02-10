Costa Rican clubs draw U.S. opponents in Champions League
Costa Rican clubs will face opponents from the United States in the first round of the Concacaf Champions League.
Liga Deportiva Alajuelense will meet Atlanta United FC, and Deportivo Saprissa will play Philadelphia United in the region’s top club soccer tournament.
The tournament’s Round of 16 will be played on April 6-8 (first leg) and April 13-15 (second leg).
Alajuelense and Saprissa both qualified to the Champions League thanks to their performance in the Concacaf League, which the rojinegros won. Alajuelense are the only Central American team to have twice reached the semifinal stage of the Champions League.
Atlanta United are competing in the Champions League for the third consecutive year, while Philadelphia Union are making their debut in the tournament.
The stage is set for 2021 @TheChampions! 🏆 // #SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/oGUb9USJqK
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 11, 2021
Mexican teams have historically dominated the Concacaf Champions League, and Liga MX’s UANL are the reigning winners.
You may be interested
President Alvarado testifies in response to data-collection controversyAFP and The Tico Times - February 10, 2021
The president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, gave testimony on Wednesday before a legislative commission investigating a data collection unit…
Costa Rica labs begin offering antigen tests for touristsAlejandro Zúñiga - February 10, 2021
Starting Thursday, Laboratorios Echandi will offer rapid antigen tests for travelers who need a negative result in order to return…
Six tourists hospitalized as Covid spreads through groupAlejandro Zúñiga - February 10, 2021
Six tourists in Costa Rica were hospitalized with Covid-19 after their group of 20 tested positive for the virus, the…