Costa Rican clubs draw U.S. opponents in Champions League

February 10, 2021
CONCACAF Champions League trophy

The CONCACAF Champions League trophy (Via CONCACAF. )

Costa Rican clubs will face opponents from the United States in the first round of the Concacaf Champions League.

Liga Deportiva Alajuelense will meet Atlanta United FC, and Deportivo Saprissa will play Philadelphia United in the region’s top club soccer tournament.

The tournament’s Round of 16 will be played on April 6-8 (first leg) and April 13-15 (second leg).

Alajuelense and Saprissa both qualified to the Champions League thanks to their performance in the Concacaf League, which the rojinegros won. Alajuelense are the only Central American team to have twice reached the semifinal stage of the Champions League.

Atlanta United are competing in the Champions League for the third consecutive year, while Philadelphia Union are making their debut in the tournament.

Mexican teams have historically dominated the Concacaf Champions League, and Liga MX’s UANL are the reigning winners.

 

