Costa Rica registers first-ever decrease in active coronavirus cases

Costa Rica confirmed just seven new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 649 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Friday afternoon.

Over the same period, 14 more people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its first-ever decrease in known active coronavirus cases.

Costa Rica has added 20 or fewer known cases in 14 of the last 15 days.

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 10 of them in intensive care. The age range of those in intensive care is from 44 to 75 years old.

Four people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 88 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 557 active cases — seven fewer than Thursday.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the number of recovered people in that canton:

Because Costa Rica doesn’t produce its own PCR-based kits, it doesn’t have the capacity to conduct large-scale COVID-19 testing, according to the Health Ministry. Costa Rica has processed a total of 9,752 tests and can conduct up to 600 tests each day.

This suggests the country has an unknown number of asymptomatic coronavirus cases, Health Minister Daniel Salas has acknowledged, so everyone should continue abiding by social distancing guidelines.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Financial support to be distributed

President Carlos Alvarado announced that 33,000 Costa Ricans whose jobs have been affected by the coronavirus crisis will soon receive the first installment of a three-month economic support package.

The first batch of monetary transfers — meant to cover essential needs — will begin Monday, Alvarado said.

Nearly 400,000 people have applied for “Bono Proteger,” which provides eligible Costa Ricans and residents up to 125,000 colones (about $220) monthly for three months.

The public can apply with their cédula or DIMEX at proteger.go.cr.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Monday marked the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.

Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.