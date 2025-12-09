The Festival de la Luz returns to light up the capital this Saturday, December 13, marking nearly 30 years as a key Christmas tradition that draws thousands to the streets. This 2025 edition brings fresh adjustments, starting with a shift in the parade route to circle La Sabana Metropolitan Park in a full 360-degree loop, moving away from the usual Paseo Colón and Avenida Segunda paths.

Organizers from the Municipality of San José made the change to boost safety, ease crowd flow, and cut down on traffic issues. The new setup includes two starting points for the parade at 6 p.m., allowing floats, bands, and performers to launch at the same time from different spots around the park. This carousel-style format lets spectators spread out and catch the action from various angles.

Beyond the route, the event expands into a day-long affair with activities kicking off earlier in La Sabana and at the National Stadium. Expect Band Fest with student musicians, cultural displays, and a Christmas market full of local food, crafts, and tunes. A drone show caps the night, painting the sky with patterns after the parade wraps up.

Dr. Carlos Jiménez, director of the National Children’s Hospital, backs the move. He points out that it pulls noise and crowds from hospital areas, helping keep things calm for patients. Not everyone agrees, though. Local business owners and the Costa Rican Chamber of Restaurants have voiced concerns, calling the shift a hit to downtown trade. They argue the old route supported shops and eateries during the holidays.

Teletica handles the live coverage again, airing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a pre-show at 5 p.m. Producer Guiselle Camacho says the team pushed boundaries this year to match the route update with bolder production.

The standout addition is a central stage, lifted nine meters and shaped like an arch. Presenters get a full view of the action below, turning the structure into part of the show itself. “We let creativity take over more this time,” Camacho said. “The stage stands as its own spectacle. We set out to create something fresh.”

This height offers new camera shots, sharpening the on-screen experience. The broadcast weaves in crowd involvement through live spots, group formations, and surprise performances. The whole theme draws from northern lights, pulling viewers in whether they attend or watch from home.

Camacho praised the host lineup for blending know-how with new energy. Edgar Silva and María Jesús Prada lead from the stage, while Mauricio Hoffmann and Nancy Dobles report ground level. Juan Carlos Zumbado covers bands and behind-the-scenes prep, with Thais Alfaro joining the crew. “This mix keeps it sharp so no one tunes out,” she added. “We deliver top quality.”

Months of work went into the tech and crew side, Camacho noted, to hold Teletica’s spot in live events. “We always aim to lead and put on the strongest show possible,” she said.

Security teams from multiple groups stand ready to keep things smooth for the expected crowds. The festival has grown into a family staple, mixing lights, music, and holiday cheer in San José’s core. This year’s tweaks aim to refresh the experience while holding onto its draw as a free, public celebration that signals the season’s start.