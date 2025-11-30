Officials have outlined the Master Plan for our Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose through 2042, but details focus mainly on near-term work while leaving longer-range actions more general. The plan addresses growing passenger numbers, with current projects set to wrap up by 2027 and broader goals for capacity in later years.

Aeris, the airport operator, launched the 2023-2042 Master Plan to handle rising traffic from tourism and trade. Projections show 6.5 million passengers by 2027, rising to 10.4 million by 2042. To meet this, the plan starts with a $390 million investment package through 2027, split into stages over seven years from early 2025.

Work already underway includes a $62.2 million terminal expansion on the west side, adding 16,500 square meters across four levels. This features a new baggage system in the basement, expanded arrivals with extra carousels and customs areas on the ground floor, self-service check-ins on the third level, and offices above. As of late November 2025, this stands at 37 percent complete, with full use expected by early 2027.

Aeris also announced two more projects in this month: a 34,500-square-meter remote west platform for seven additional aircraft spots, including areas for engine tests and efficient lighting, and a realignment of the service road with a second access to the fire and rescue station to cut emergency response times. Both run from November 2025 to December 2026.

These steps aim to increase operations, safety, and passenger flow. They follow standards from the FAA and ICAO, with measures for environmental control like noise monitoring and waste handling.

For the period after 2027 to 2042, the plan points to continued growth in infrastructure to support the higher passenger load, but public details stop at the 2027 horizon. Aeris describes a focus on sustainable operations and efficiency, implying further upgrades as needed, though no specific projects or timelines appear in announcements. This approach allows flexibility based on actual demand.

The airport handled 6.2 million travelers in 2024, up 7.7 percent from 2023, underscoring the need for these changes. Leaders say the work will strengthen Costa Rica’s air links to 42 destinations on 28 airlines, aiding pur economy.