Cost of living in Costa Rica from a U.S. Expat

By Don Mateo
Cost of Food Costa Rica vs USA comparison

Paradise doesn’t come cheap. Cars, gas, appliances, phones, TVs often cost more in Costa Rica. But not everything. Here’s a simple, like-for-like look at staples I buy all the time, using lowest supermarket prices I found in each place.

The basket

ItemCosta RicaUnited StatesCheaper in
Rice1,800g bag → ₡1,7001 lb bag $1.10 ≈ ₡2,200 for 1,800 gCosta Rica
Black beans800g bag → ₡1,1001 lb bag $1.80 ≈ ₡1,650 for 800 gCosta Rica
Bananas₡50 each~$0.20–$0.30 each ≈ ₡100–₡150Costa Rica
Coffee250g bag → ₡1,500–₡2,000280 g bag $8.00 ≈ ~₡4,000 per 250 gCosta Rica
Cheddar cheese900g block → ₡5,500½ lb $7.00 ≈ ₡13,000 for 900 gCosta Rica
Eggs15 for ₡1,70018 for $3.30 ≈ ₡1,650U.S. (lower per egg)
BeerSpanish imports ₡450–₡650 can; nationals ₡900 can12-pack Yuengling $14.50 ≈ ₡650 per bottleU.S. vs. CR national; similar vs. some imports
Chicken breast, boneless/skinless₡4,700/kg~$4/lb ≈ ₡4,400/kgU.S.
Ground beef, premium₡5,500/kg~$7/lb ≈ ₡7,500/kgCosta Rica
Spaghetti250 g pack ₡500 → ₡2,000/kg2 lb $3.50 ≈ ₡1,850/kgU.S.
Pineapple₡900 each~$5.00 ≈ ₡2,500Costa Rica
Wheat tortillas10 pack ₡1,20010 pack $3.00 ≈ ₡1,500Costa Rica

What the basket says

  • Buying one unit of each, I spend about ₡15,000 less in Costa Rica.
  • Produce splits: onions, mushrooms, bell peppers were cheaper in the U.S. Avocados, watermelon, rambutan cheaper in Costa Rica.
  • Beyond groceries, Costa Rica still wins on rent, water, electricity, property tax, and car insurance in my experience.
  • Transit note: ₡6,000 in my wallet gets me from SJO to home, about 4 hours away.

Method and context

  • I picked lowest supermarket prices I could find in each place on the same scan.
  • Units are matched as closely as possible and converted to colones for a clean comparison.
  • Regional price swings exist on both sides. Your cart will vary.

Bottom line

It’s all relative. There are many good reasons to live in Costa Rica. Saving money is no longer one of the automatic ones. Groceries can favor Costa Rica more than people think, but big-ticket items tilt the other way.

