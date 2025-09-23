Costa Rica’s leading beverage company, FIFCO, has agreed to sell its core operations to Dutch giant HEINEKEN in a deal valued at $3.25 billion. The move hands over control of popular brands like Imperial beer to HEINEKEN, which already owns a quarter of FIFCO’s Distribuidora La Florida unit.

FIFCO made the announcement yesterday, marking the end of its direct involvement in beverages, food, and retail across several countries. The sale includes businesses in Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Panama. HEINEKEN picks up the remaining 75% of Distribuidora La Florida, full ownership of Cervecería Panamá, and stakes in other regional operations.

This shift lets FIFCO narrow its focus to hospitality and real estate, plus its glass manufacturing through Empresas COMEGUA. The company stays listed on the Costa Rican National Stock Exchange, keeping its public profile intact.

Wilhelm Steinvorth, FIFCO’s chairman, described the deal as a fitting next step. He pointed to HEINEKEN’s two-decade partnership with FIFCO, built on shared goals in sustainability and community impact. Steinvorth noted that HEINEKEN’s global network will help brands like Imperial expand while holding onto their local roots.

For both us locals and tourists, Imperial stands out as Costa Rica’s signature beer, brewed for over a century and tied to our laid-back lifestyle.

The brand appears everywhere from beach bars to city supermarkets, often paired with the slogan “La cerveza de Costa Rica.” HEINEKEN’s takeover could mean wider distribution, potentially introducing it to new markets beyond Central America.

The agreement builds on a relationship that started more than 23 years ago. HEINEKEN brings its experience in managing international brands, which aligns with FIFCO’s history of innovation in the region. Both companies stress responsible practices, from eco-friendly brewing to community programs.

In Costa Rica, the deal spotlights the country’s appeal as a business center. Steinvorth highlighted how it shows trust in local talent and economic potential. Central America gains from combined expertise, with HEINEKEN’s scale supporting growth in jobs and supply chains.

FIFCO’s retail arm, which runs over 300 stores, also transfers to HEINEKEN. This includes convenience outlets that stock everything from soft drinks to snacks, familiar to anyone shopping in San José or along the coast.

Looking ahead, FIFCO plans to build on its remaining assets. Its hospitality side covers hotels and resorts, drawing tourists to spots like beaches and rainforests. Real estate developments aim at sustainable projects, fitting Costa Rica’s eco-tourism draw.

HEINEKEN, known for its namesake beer and a portfolio spanning continents, sees this as a way to deepen its footprint in Latin America. The company already operates in Mexico and other areas, making Central America a logical expansion.

The transaction awaits regulatory approvals but signals confidence in the region’s stability. Overall, the sale positions both firms for stronger performance. FIFCO sharpens its strategy, while HEINEKEN bolsters its hold on a dynamic market. Brands rooted in Costa Rican culture now join a worldwide stage, promising continuity amid change.