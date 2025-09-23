No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaHEINEKEN Acquires Costa Rica's Imperial Beer Through FIFCO Purchase

HEINEKEN Acquires Costa Rica’s Imperial Beer Through FIFCO Purchase

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica's Imperial beer
(Via Imperial.cr)

Costa Rica’s leading beverage company, FIFCO, has agreed to sell its core operations to Dutch giant HEINEKEN in a deal valued at $3.25 billion. The move hands over control of popular brands like Imperial beer to HEINEKEN, which already owns a quarter of FIFCO’s Distribuidora La Florida unit.

FIFCO made the announcement yesterday, marking the end of its direct involvement in beverages, food, and retail across several countries. The sale includes businesses in Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Panama. HEINEKEN picks up the remaining 75% of Distribuidora La Florida, full ownership of Cervecería Panamá, and stakes in other regional operations.

This shift lets FIFCO narrow its focus to hospitality and real estate, plus its glass manufacturing through Empresas COMEGUA. The company stays listed on the Costa Rican National Stock Exchange, keeping its public profile intact.

Wilhelm Steinvorth, FIFCO’s chairman, described the deal as a fitting next step. He pointed to HEINEKEN’s two-decade partnership with FIFCO, built on shared goals in sustainability and community impact. Steinvorth noted that HEINEKEN’s global network will help brands like Imperial expand while holding onto their local roots.

For both us locals and tourists, Imperial stands out as Costa Rica’s signature beer, brewed for over a century and tied to our laid-back lifestyle.

The brand appears everywhere from beach bars to city supermarkets, often paired with the slogan “La cerveza de Costa Rica.” HEINEKEN’s takeover could mean wider distribution, potentially introducing it to new markets beyond Central America.

The agreement builds on a relationship that started more than 23 years ago. HEINEKEN brings its experience in managing international brands, which aligns with FIFCO’s history of innovation in the region. Both companies stress responsible practices, from eco-friendly brewing to community programs.

In Costa Rica, the deal spotlights the country’s appeal as a business center. Steinvorth highlighted how it shows trust in local talent and economic potential. Central America gains from combined expertise, with HEINEKEN’s scale supporting growth in jobs and supply chains.

FIFCO’s retail arm, which runs over 300 stores, also transfers to HEINEKEN. This includes convenience outlets that stock everything from soft drinks to snacks, familiar to anyone shopping in San José or along the coast.

Looking ahead, FIFCO plans to build on its remaining assets. Its hospitality side covers hotels and resorts, drawing tourists to spots like beaches and rainforests. Real estate developments aim at sustainable projects, fitting Costa Rica’s eco-tourism draw.

HEINEKEN, known for its namesake beer and a portfolio spanning continents, sees this as a way to deepen its footprint in Latin America. The company already operates in Mexico and other areas, making Central America a logical expansion.

The transaction awaits regulatory approvals but signals confidence in the region’s stability. Overall, the sale positions both firms for stronger performance. FIFCO sharpens its strategy, while HEINEKEN bolsters its hold on a dynamic market. Brands rooted in Costa Rican culture now join a worldwide stage, promising continuity amid change.

Trending Now

Costa Rica’s South Pacific Emerges as Prime Drug Route

Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency flags the southern Pacific coast as the top spot for drug smugglers. Officials point to four main entry points...
Read more

Costa Rica Opens Debate to Lift President Chaves’s Immunity

Costa Rica’s Congress began today to debate whether to lift President Rodrigo Chaves’s immunity so he can be tried for alleged corruption. The special...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Central Bank Defends Exchange Rate Strategy

The exchange rate has been an important topic during the administration of President Rodrigo Chaves. The strong appreciation of the Costa Rican currency has...
Read more

Stolen Costa Rican Antiquities Head Home After Manhattan Probe

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., revealed the return of nine ancient artifacts to Costa Rica on Thursday. These items came from investigations...
Read more

Google Maps Street View Expands in Costa Rica with Waterfalls

Google Maps has rolled out an expanded Street View feature across Costa Rica, giving people a chance to check out more streets and spots...
Read more

The Synthetic Drug Fueling Zombie-Like Scenes in Cuba

In a Havana park, in broad daylight, a young man walks erratically, shuffling his feet with a vacant stare, like a zombie. It’s the...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support