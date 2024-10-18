Fresh Del Monte Expands Rubyglow® Pineapples From Costa Rica to Europe

Costa Rica’s Rubyglow® pineapple, which resembles a ruby with its red outer skin, will be exported to Europe in 2025, as confirmed by the company Fresh Del Monte. This innovative variety, characterized by its red peel and bright yellow flesh, is produced exclusively in Costa Rica, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the quality and sustainability of Costa Rican agriculture.

“We are proud that Costa Rica continues to be a key player in the production of our premium pineapples, especially with the introduction of Rubyglow® into new markets such as Europe. This fruit, which has been in development for more than 15 years, is the result of Fresh Del Monte’s commitment to agricultural innovation and sustainability in the country,” said Michael Calderon, spokesperson for Fresh Del Monte in Costa Rica.

The initial launch of Rubyglow® pineapple in China in January 2024 generated high global demand, which led to its subsequent introduction in North America in May 2024. Now, the company has decided to expand its availability to the Old Continent, where several countries are already accepting early registrations. The first deliveries are expected to begin in early 2025, prioritizing those who pre-registered to receive the fruit.

Grown in Costa Rica, the Rubyglow® pineapple is the result of a traditional cross between a conventional pineapple and a purple pineapple, making it a hybrid fruit with a registered U.S. plant patent. Each Rubyglow® pineapple takes two years to ripen naturally and is marketed without a crown in elegantly designed packaging. The long growing cycle and limited availability of seeds make this pineapple an exclusive and highly demanded product.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is a leading vertically integrated producer, marketer, and distributor of high-quality fresh and cut fruits and vegetables, as well as a major producer and distributor of prepared foods in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte is one of the world’s leading producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables. In Costa Rica, the company has been producing and exporting quality fresh fruit since 1968.