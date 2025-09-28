No menu items!

Costa Rica’s Tourism Adapts to Demands for Authentic Experiences

A teacher leads a yoga class in Costa Rica
Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times

Costa Rica’s tourism sector keeps shifting as travelers look for deeper connections with local life, moving past basic stays to hands-on involvement in food, traditions, and self-care. This push reflects a broader change where people want trips that feel real and tied to the places they explore.

Last year marked a high point for the industry. Foreign exchange from tourism hit $5.434 billion, up $682 million from 2023. That growth supported 549,048 direct and indirect jobs, making up roughly 25 percent of the workforce. These numbers show how tourism drives the economy, but they also highlight the need to adapt as preferences evolve.

This year, the picture looks different. Through the first half of 2025, air arrivals dropped 2.8 percent to 1,489,008 visitors compared to the same period in 2024. Revenue for the first quarter fell to $1.773 billion, a $60 million decrease from last year. Industry watchers point to higher costs and tougher competition from nearby countries as factors in the slowdown. Still, officials predict a rebound, with air visitation expected to rise 1.7 percent by year’s end, in line with the national tourism plan.

Sustainability plays a big role in these changes. Travelers now prioritize eco-friendly options, from low-impact lodging to activities that support conservation. Technology helps too, with apps and online tools making it easier to book custom trips. Authentic encounters top the list, as people seek out local ways of living rather than standard tours.

Wellness stands out as a growing draw. Costa Rica offers hundreds of retreats focused on yoga, meditation, and healing practices like sound therapy or breathwork. Places like hot springs and forest walks let visitors recharge in natural settings.

Our country’s Blue Zones in the Nicoya Peninsula add to this appeal, where long life spans come from simple habits like community ties and fresh diets. Promoting these areas as part of the national image could pull in more people interested in longevity and health-focused travel.

Gastronomy also fuels interest. Visitors flock to experiences that highlight fresh, local ingredients through farm-to-table meals and cooking classes. Wine tastings, chocolate tours, and traditional dishes draw crowds willing to spend on quality. In spots like the Caribbean coast, tropical fruits and seafood mix into unique flavors that tie into the surroundings. This segment booms as travelers hunt for meals that tell a story about the land and its people.

Experts see challenges ahead. Yadyra Simón, head of the Costa Rican Association of Tourism Professionals, notes that while markets like wellness, sports, and culture expand, rivalry from other nations intensifies. Countries with similar offerings but lower prices put pressure on Costa Rica to rethink its rates and strategies. She stresses the value of highlighting Blue Zones to stand out in global markets where demand for such trips rises.

Daniel Chavarría, a tourism marketer in San José’s Barrio Amón, backs the current approach by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute. He says it aligns well with what people want now—personalized options over mass products. The pandemic sped this up, as access to information lets travelers pick exactly what suits them.

Despite the early dips this year, signs point to recovery. New flight routes from the U.S. and Europe could boost numbers in the second half. Colombian visitors, for one, grew 6.4 percent in the first part of 2025. Safety updates and a focus on sustainable practices aim to rebuild confidence amid concerns over costs and other issues.

The sector adapts by leaning into what makes Costa Rica distinct: its mix of nature, health, and food. Retreat centers multiply, offering everything from shamanic sessions to cacao ceremonies. Food tours in places like Jacó or San José introduce staples like rice, beans, and plantains in fresh ways. These efforts help meet the call for immersion that goes beyond sightseeing.

As competition heats up, adjustments in pricing and promotion will matter. By playing to strengths like Blue Zones and gastronomic variety, Costa Rica positions itself for steady appeal. Travelers who choose these paths find trips that refresh both body and mind, rooted in the country’s everyday life.

Latest News from Costa Rica

