No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsCosta Rica's San Jose Airport Adding Electronic Immigration Gates

Costa Rica’s San Jose Airport Adding Electronic Immigration Gates

Tico Times
By Tico Times
egates to be installed at Costa Rica Airport

The Juan Santamaría International Airport announced an improvement that will ease passenger flow. Airport officials confirmed that electronic migratory gates (eGates) will be installed starting in July 2025. The eGates will be gradually implemented. Ricardo Hernandez, representative of Aeris Holdings S.A., the company that manages the air terminal, indicated that the process will commence first with national passengers, and as they assess the experience, it will expand to other nationalities, such as those from the United States and Europe, which have biometric passports.

This technology is essential for increasing capacity and enhancing the overall passenger experience. According to the authorities, the installation of eGate technologies, both in arrivals and departures, aims to modernize the immigration control areas with processing times of 10 to a maximum of 15 seconds. Aeris and the General Directorate of Immigration (DGME) have been collaborating to streamline immigration control processes at the airport.

“The aim is to readapt the kiosks in the arrivals area to include 4 eGates, (3 standard and 1 for reduced mobility), and a monitoring station, along with 2 eGates at the exits. This is the project; it is one of the initiatives we want to put into service by July 2025,” the Aeris representative stated.

Despite the installation of these checkpoints, constant monitoring will be necessary in case of queries related to specific passports through the Immigration, Interpol, or Judicial Branch systems. The eGates will be financed through a technical fee of 14 cents per outgoing passenger. This money will cover the cost of the project, including the acquisition of equipment, servers, monitoring stations, interfaces, support, and maintenance for technological updates.

“It has already been discussed with the airlines, and they found it quite reasonable. Aeris is finalizing the contract with SITA,” Hernández noted. By 2030, it is expected that the equipment will be renewed to prevent it from becoming obsolete

Popular Articles

US President Carter Led Latin American Rights Revolution

With a focus on human rights, US policy toward Latin America under Jimmy Carter briefly tempered a long tradition of interventionism in a key...
Read more

Costa Rica Beach Community Fights Electronic Festival Over Safety

Residents of the community of Playa Avellana, in Guanacaste, expressed their opposition to the BPM 2025 Electronic Music Festival, which is set to be...
Read more

The Hidden Treasures of Costa Rica Beyond Fishing

Humpback and killer whales, sea turtles and a myriad of plant life also await fishermen in Costa Rica.
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support