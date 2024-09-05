Panama Takes Action Against Gangs with Curfew in Bocas del Toro

Panama’s President, José Raúl Mulino, announced a nighttime curfew for minors in the Caribbean province of Bocas del Toro, a popular tourist destination, in an effort to combat gangs allegedly working for the Gulf Cartel or the Aragua Train.

“The crime rate in Bocas del Toro is extremely high. It’s one of the provinces leading in crime, murders, and drug trafficking,” Mulino said during his weekly press conference.

Next week, Mulino plans to ask local authorities in Bocas del Toro, a province bordering Costa Rica, to enforce the curfew. This measure adds to similar curfews for minors recently implemented in the Caribbean province of Colón and the populous San Miguelito district near Panama City.

Bocas del Toro, located more than 550 kilometers from Panama City and known for its idyllic islands and mainland areas, is a popular destination for foreign tourists. However, Panamanian authorities fear it may also serve as a refuge for fugitives from other countries.

Mulino explained that the curfew aims to counter the influence of gangs, which are responsible for most homicides, drug trafficking, and money laundering in the country.

“Panamanian gangs today work for the Gulf Cartel or the Aragua Train,” criminal groups originating from Mexico and Venezuela, Mulino added. “If I see there is no collaboration or [the curfews] are not working as they should, I will increase enforcement and introduce stronger actions,” the president warned.

In recent weeks, dozens of individuals, including police officers and the son of a legislator, have been arrested in Panama for alleged connections to gangs or drug trafficking. In 2023, Panama seized 119 tons of drugs, lower than the record 138 tons in 2022.

Panama is a transit country for cocaine originating from South America, mainly Colombia, and destined for the United States, the world’s largest consumer, or Europe via Caribbean ports.