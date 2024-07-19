Guanacaste’s Tourism Paradise Faces Security Challenges

Guanacaste is one of the most visited provinces by tourists every year. With its own airport, a wide range of luxury hotels, magnificent beaches, national parks, as well as diverse flora and fauna, many choose it as their favorite vacation spot. However, this province is no stranger to the crime and violence the country is facing. According to business owners and chamber representatives, the main problem in the province is the small-scale sale of drugs, which has been on the rise.

“We need the government to continue to be concerned about security because there is no place that functions as a tourist destination if there is no security. It is clear that it is being fought throughout the country, and the key for us is that we all work together with public-private alliances,” said Hernán Imhoff, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism of Tamarindo.

Five months ago, in February, to improve the security of businesses and tourists, 320 video protection cameras were installed to reinforce surveillance at strategic points in Hojancha, Nicoya, Santa Cruz, and Carrillo. This has helped contain crime.

However, Guanacaste’s business owners highlight that the main security issues in Guanacaste require immediate attention. The Chambers of Tourism and Commerce assure that they continue working to make the province a safe and attractive place for both residents and visitors.

“Many years ago, when I walked around San Jose, I saw bars on all the houses. Now I see them in our town of Sámara, and it is very unfortunate to see how far we have come. If the Executive and the deputies invest in security, it would be very beneficial for us and for the whole country,” added Xavi Palomar, president of the Chamber of Tourism of Sámara.

He also pointed out that locals have already learned how to take care of themselves when it comes to ordinary crime, but there is nothing they can do to against organized crime.

The chambers agree and state that the lack of personnel (police), patrols, and economic resources are the main problems they face daily. They urged the government to allocate more resources and work together to safeguard a destination that boosts the national economy and provides jobs for countless families.