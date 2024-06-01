Rare Pygmy Killer Whale Found Stranded in Costa Rican National Park

This week, officials of the Tortuguero Conservation Area (ACTo), part of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), rescued a pygmy killer whale (Feresa attenuata) that was stranded in Tortuguero National Park. According to specialists in monitoring cetaceans, this is the first record of this species in the Costa Rican Caribbean. These animals usually live far from the coast, in deep waters, so the sighting is highly unusual.

The SINAC officials who documented the sighting noticed that the animal’s behavior was abnormal and suspected that the stranding might be due to an illness.

“They continued to monitor the animal. On Thursday afternoon, it was reported that the orca stranded again, but this time it was no longer alive,” SINAC explained.

“An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death of this killer whale, in addition to other studies, since this species is very rare,” authorities confirmed. In the case of sighting wildlife with abnormal behavior, injured, or stranded, people should avoid contact with them and alert SINAC authorities. If it is within a Protected Wildlife Area, notify the park rangers.

The pygmy killer whale has an average size among the Delphinidae family and can be easily confused at sea with other species, particularly with the melon-headed dolphin (Peponocephala electra). It has a slender body, with the anterior part of the body more robust than the posterior. An adult is 2.1 to 2.6 meters long and weighs between 110 and 170 kg. Coloration varies from dark gray to black with pale markings on the belly and some white spots on the face. It is generally a difficult species to approach.

The species inhabits tropical and subtropical waters around the circumference of the earth between 40°N and 35°S. It generally does not approach the coasts, except in some areas with deep water near the coast.

Little information is available regarding the global population, but in general, it appears to be uncommon.