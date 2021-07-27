  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Updates on Costa Rica’s flood recovery efforts

July 27, 2021
Visit of first lady Claudia Dobles to Turrialba for weather emergency care, Turrialba, Cartago. July 26, 2021.

Visit of first lady Claudia Dobles to Turrialba for weather emergency care, Turrialba, Cartago. July 26, 2021. (Photo: Roberto Carlos Sánchez / Casa Presidencial )

These are the latest updates from Costa Rican authorities on disaster-recovery efforts underway after flooding destroyed homes and key infrastructure in various parts of the country over the weekend.

This post was last updated on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:40 a.m. 

The cantons of Turrialba, Matina, Limón, Talamanca, Sarapiquí, San Carlos, Upala and Guatuso remain under a Red Alert, as they were the most heavily impacted by the extreme weather.

President Carlos Alvarado signed an emergency declaration on Tuesday to facilitate the emergency response. As of Tuesday morning, 2,942 people are being housed across 51 temporary shelters.

The below information is from the Presidency on Monday night:

  • In Limón:
    • A bridge reestablishing transit on Route 36 near Penshurst isn’t expected to be ready until Wednesday.
    • Pedestrians can walk across the damaged Route 36 bridge and there is a secondary road that is only recommended for 4×4 vehicles.
    • Authorities are preparing to deliver fuel to Sixaola, Talamanca and Hone Creek, Limón, which are currently facing shortages.
  • In Turrialba:
    • The local PANI office is “a total loss.”
    • Some individuals in shelters are receiving medical attention, rental assistance and Covid-19 vaccines.
    • The primary focus is reestablishing road access and dredging/clearing streams.
  • In Sarapiquí:
    • The Red Cross is navigating the San Juan River in an attempt to evacuated isolated individuals.
    • The National Emergency Commission is coordinating the supply of food and water packages.
    • Dangerous conditions remain due to high water levels, which are also impeding recovery efforts.
  • In Guatuso:
    • A visit from the Public Security Minister was canceled because “the weather, floods and damage to the roads did not allow it.”
    • Some communities remain cut off due to swollen rivers.

Class will remain suspended on Tuesday in schools located in areas under a Red Alert.

