  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica wants to know if you got vaccinated abroad

June 22, 2021
Delta airplane at Liberia International Airport

A Delta Boeing 767 at Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. (Via LIR.)

Costa Rica wants to know how many citizens and residents are getting vaccinated abroad.

The Health Ministry announced Tuesday that it will create a voluntary registry of people who received or will receive Covid-19 vaccines outside of Costa Rica. Authorities will send a survey to people who left the country between March 1 and June 9 where they can “voluntarily indicate if they received the immunization against COVID-19 on said trip.”

“The survey will be sent to more than 60,000 people starting this Thursday, June 24, and will remain active for two weeks, until Thursday, July 8,” the Health Ministry says.

In addition, the Health Pass now includes a section in which travelers entering Costa Rica can indicate if they received a Covid-19 vaccine abroad. Two-dozen people have already responded in the affirmative.

The registry will not store personal data, the Health Ministry says. But if a significant number of Costa Ricans have indeed been inoculated elsewhere, it could move the country closer to lifting remaining restrictions.

Costa Rica has administered 2.3 million vaccines, or 45.1 per 100 residents, but an unknown number of Ticos have taken “vaccine vacations” to get their jabs elsewhere. Earlier this year, local travel agencies expected 10,000 Ticos to visit the United States for their shots.

Travel packages are pricy — this one is $1,600 — but include airfare to the U.S., accommodation, and transportation to and from the vaccination site.

This is all possible because many U.S. states do not ask for proof of residency when scheduling Covid-19 vaccines. In addition, the United States has a surplus of vaccines, and Covid-19 vaccine providers in the U.S. cannot charge individuals for the vaccine.

While vaccine vacations to the United States are not explicitly illegal, they do raise ethical concerns.

“Let me say that vaccine tourism is not the solution, but rather a symptom of the inequality in the distribution of vaccines in the Americas,”  said Carissa Etienne, director of the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), earlier this year.

Related posts:

  1. COVID-19 protocol activated ‘many times,’ but still no coronavirus in Costa Rica: Health Ministry
  2. Panama suspending all international flights; Hyatt Andaz Costa Rica Resort to close temporarily
  3. Discontent grows in Costa Rica due to pandemic restrictions

You may be interested

More than 2.3 million vaccines administered in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
62 views
Costa Rica
62 views

More than 2.3 million vaccines administered in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 22, 2021

Costa Rica has administered more than 2.3 million Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities reported Tuesday. The official tracker shows 2.33 million vaccines…

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of Eva Morera
Costa Rica
2817 views
Costa Rica
2817 views

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of Eva Morera

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 22, 2021

Randall Garita Oviedo was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2019 murder of Eva Morera Ulloa, a criminal…

Precision medical equipment remains Costa Rica’s top export
Costa Rica
1908 views
Costa Rica
1908 views

Precision medical equipment remains Costa Rica’s top export

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 22, 2021

Costa Rica tallied more than $5.77 billion in exports over the first five months of 2021, a 23% increase over…

LATEST NEWS

Coronavirus vaccine updates in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

More than 2.3 million vaccines administered in Costa Rica

 - Jun 22, 2021
Police vehicles
Costa Rica

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of Eva Morera

 - Jun 22, 2021
APM Containers Terminal in the port of Moin
Costa Rica

Precision medical equipment remains Costa Rica’s top export

 - Jun 22, 2021
Air Canada Boeing 777-200.
Costa Rica

Canada to begin easing border measures in July

 - Jun 22, 2021
The flag of Nicaragua.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica pauses appointment of Ambassador to Nicaragua

 - Jun 22, 2021
American Airlines planes stand on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.
Business

Check your flights: American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights

 - Jun 22, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports