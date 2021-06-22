More than 2.3 million vaccines administered in Costa Rica

Costa Rica has administered more than 2.3 million Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities reported Tuesday.

The official tracker shows 2.33 million vaccines have been administered in Costa Rica. That comprises 1.54 million first doses and 795,063 second doses, and it corresponds to 45.1 jabs per 100 residents.

“The effort made by Caja officials throughout the country and the availability of the vaccines have allowed us to maintain a sustained ascent in the placement of vaccines. In the previous week alone, we registered the placement of 180,510 doses,” said Dr. Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the CCSS.

The Presidency says 1.4 million vaccine doses have been administered to people 58 years of age and older; 88% of this population has received at least one dose.

“It is important that if a person 58 years and older has not received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, they approach their health area of ​​assignment to explain the situation and that their vaccination can be coordinated,” said Dr. Leandra Abarca Gómez, who works in epidemiology with the Caja.

The Caja has also administered 659,586 doses to Group 3 — people ages 12 and older with at least one risk factor — which represents about 40% of this group having received at least one dose.

And the country has begun vaccinating Group 4 — which includes teachers and other essential workers — and Group 5 in some areas.

At 45.1 doses administered per 100 residents, Costa Rica trails Chile (113), Uruguay (101), the United States (96), Canada (86) and the Dominican Republic (65) in the Americas.

