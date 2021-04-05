  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Mexico and Guatemala in joint effort to slow migrant caravans

April 4, 2021
Honduran migrants, part of a US-bound caravan, rest after being intercepted by Guatemalan Army members in San Luis, Peten department, Guatemala on October 3, 2020.

Honduran migrants, part of a US-bound caravan, rest after being intercepted by Guatemalan Army members in San Luis, Peten department, Guatemala on October 3, 2020. ((Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP))

The governments of Mexico and Guatemala have launched a joint military-police operation along their common border aimed at blocking caravans of migrants hoping to reach the United States.

The Biden administration had sent envoys to the two countries last Monday to seek their help as it struggles to control a surge of migrants seeking to reach its southern border.

“The criminal networks of human traffickers have sold them (the migrants) the illusion that they can reach the border with the United States without risk,” said Francisco Garduno, head of Mexico’s National Migration Institute (NMI).

“That’s why we are reinforcing our presence” in southern Chiapas state “to prevent children and adolescents being used as ‘passports’ to reach the border,” he said.

Under Biden, the United States has not been deporting children or adolescents who arrive unaccompanied.

Garduno said round-the-clock surveillance operations will continue along Mexico’s entire southern border, as well as on highways and rail lines “to maintain a regular migratory flow, including sanitary precautions against Covid-19.”

He said some 3,000 undocumented migrants cross into Mexico daily, half of them via the southern states of Chiapas and Tabasco.

For his part, Guatemala’s deputy foreign minister Eduardo Hernandez said his government is trying to persuade the migrants’ home countries to discourage the caravans.

The “best thing for all concerned,” he said, is that the caravans never form in the first place.

Thousands of people — most of them from El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua — have been surging northward in the hope, they say, of escaping the poverty and violence of their home countries.

In February alone, US border agents tallied some 100,000 undocumented migrants reaching the southern border, including some 9,500 unaccompanied minors, a 28 percent rise from January. The US government is bracing for a 20-year high in arrivals.

Related posts:

  1. Surge in young migrant border arrivals poses challenge for United States
  2. ‘American Dream’ dashed for migrants sent back to Mexico
  3. Guatemala sends back almost 3,500 US-bound Honduran migrants

You may be interested

Costa Rica’s land borders have reopened to tourists
Costa Rica
2900 views
Costa Rica
2900 views

Costa Rica’s land borders have reopened to tourists

The Tico Times - April 5, 2021

Costa Rica's land borders have reopened to visitors as of Monday, April 5. Tourists who do not require an entry…

U.S. updates guidance for vaccinated travelers
Global
1 views
Global
1 views

U.S. updates guidance for vaccinated travelers

The Tico Times - April 5, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States on Friday issued updated guidance for travelers who…

A Crash Course To Costa Rica Slang and Expressions
Language Lessons
9 views
Language Lessons
9 views

A Crash Course To Costa Rica Slang and Expressions

Chris Howard - April 5, 2021

You can’t call yourself fluent in Costa Rican Spanish unless you understand its slang. Maybe you already speak Spanish. If…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica passport stamps.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s land borders have reopened to tourists

 - Apr 05, 2021
Approach into San Jose, Costa Rica
Global

U.S. updates guidance for vaccinated travelers

 - Apr 05, 2021
Costa Rica Spanish
Language Lessons

A Crash Course To Costa Rica Slang and Expressions

 - Apr 05, 2021
equine therapy at the Costa Rican Mounted Police in San Jose
Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, horses heal pain and sadness

 - Apr 05, 2021
Weird news: A Costa Rica ambulance
Costa Rica

Red Cross responded to 10,000 incidents during Semana Santa

 - Apr 05, 2021
The flag of Nicaragua.
Central America

Semana Santa Celebrated in Nicaragua with Colorful Traditions

 - Apr 04, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 216,764
  • Deaths: 2,957
  • Recovered: 192,699