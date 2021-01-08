KLM resumes direct flights to Liberia, Costa Rica

KLM has resumed direct flights from Amsterdam to Liberia, Costa Rica.

President Carlos Alvarado shared an image of the Dutch flight after it arrived to the Guanacaste-area airport on Tuesday night:

“This is the first in a series of returning flights and new connections to be announced this weekend,” President Alvarado said.

“We celebrate it because it contributes on the road to the recovery of tourism employment in our regions, for the benefit of many families.”

KLM, the world’s oldest operating airline, has also retaken flights from the Netherlands to Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José. That route resumed in November 2020.

The Dutch airline has served Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) since October 2019. The nonstop flight is blocked at more than 14 hours.

“Guanacaste is the second-largest region of Costa Rica,” Pieter Elbers, KLM’s CEO, said at the time. “The region is known for its beautiful nature, which makes it a unique holiday destination in combination with San José. All this makes Guanacaste Liberia a valuable addition to our KLM network.”

Passengers can purchase tickets via KLM.