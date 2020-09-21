Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, September 21

Costa Rica announced 59 new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday for a total of 745, according to official data released Monday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Six-hundred and thirty-four people are hospitalized with COVID-19, equaling Costa Rica’s record; 254 are in intensive care, a new high.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,338 new cases on Saturday, 1,187 on Sunday, and 703 on Monday for a cumulative total of 65,602.

A total of 25,127 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries.

Costa Rica has 39,730 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 14.6 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 14.7 deaths each day in September.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 71% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 19. We’ll update it weekly:

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.