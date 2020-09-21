Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, September 21

September 21, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 21, 2020.

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 21, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 59 new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday for a total of 745, according to official data released Monday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Six-hundred and thirty-four people are hospitalized with COVID-19, equaling Costa Rica’s record; 254 are in intensive care, a new high.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,338 new cases on Saturday, 1,187 on Sunday, and 703 on Monday for a cumulative total of 65,602.

A total of 25,127 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries.

Costa Rica has 39,730 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 14.6 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 14.7 deaths each day in September.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 71% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 19. We’ll update it weekly: 

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate September 19, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate September 19, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 8
  2. Costa Rica adding coronavirus cases at faster rate than United States
  3. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 16

You may be interested

President of Legislative Assembly doesn’t see viability of Costa Rica’s IMF proposal
Costa Rica
809 views
Costa Rica
809 views

President of Legislative Assembly doesn’t see viability of Costa Rica’s IMF proposal

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 21, 2020

The president of Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly expressed his displeasure with the Presidency's fiscal measures that are intended to help…

Costa Rica to participate in UN General Assembly this week
Climate Change
1168 views
Climate Change
1168 views

Costa Rica to participate in UN General Assembly this week

The Tico Times - September 21, 2020

President Carlos Alvarado will participate this week in the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Costa Rican…

Costa Rica Coffee Pickers: A Day in the Life
Coffee
22 views
Coffee
22 views

Costa Rica Coffee Pickers: A Day in the Life

STEVEN HODEL - September 21, 2020

The Tarrazu region in Costa Rica is famed for producing rich cups of coffee full of chocolate, orange, and dried…

LATEST NEWS

Deputy Eduardo Cruickshank
Costa Rica

President of Legislative Assembly doesn’t see viability of Costa Rica’s IMF proposal

 - Sep 21, 2020
Carlos Alvarado speaks on climate change
Climate Change

Costa Rica to participate in UN General Assembly this week

 - Sep 21, 2020
Coffee

Costa Rica Coffee Pickers: A Day in the Life

 - Sep 21, 2020
Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua, Nicaragua, as seen in 2017.
Central America

Managua airport resumes flights after coronavirus closure

 - Sep 21, 2020
An Air Canada flight. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Air Canada includes COVID-19 insurance with purchase of flight

 - Sep 21, 2020
Sloths are excellent swimmers
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: The aquatic lives of sloths

 - Sep 20, 2020