Pic of the Day: Hopping into the weekend

September 18, 2020
A frog on a branch in Bijagua de Upala, Costa Rica.

A frog on a branch in Bijagua de Upala, Costa Rica. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Happy weekend from all of us at The Tico Times!

Hyalinobatrachium dianae was discovered in the Talamanca mountains of Costa Rica.
Hyalinobatrachium dianae was discovered in the Talamanca mountains of Costa Rica. April, 2015. (Courtesy of Brian Kubicki)
Rainforest Adventure Tree Frog
The iconic red-eyed leaf frog seen in Braulio Carrillo. (Courtesy of Alvaro Cubero/Rainforest Adventures)
Red-eye tree frog
A red-eye tree frog in Bijagua, Costa Rica. Photo by Daniel Feldman.

