Pic of the Day: Hopping into the weekend
Happy weekend from all of us at The Tico Times!
You may be interested
Dental Tourism
2502 views
Dental Tourism
2502 views
Top dental clinics in Costa Rica meet patient needs in the age of COVIDVayolla Quiros / Goodness Dental - September 18, 2020
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its guidelines for dental settings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.…
Costa Rica
5391 views
Costa Rica
5391 views
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 18Alejandro Zúñiga - September 18, 2020
Costa Rica announced 20 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 686, according to official data…
Costa Rica
771 views
Costa Rica
771 views
Costa Rica proposes tax measures as part of IMF negotiationsAlejandro Zúñiga - September 18, 2020
The Costa Rican Presidency on Thursday announced the fiscal measures it will present to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as…