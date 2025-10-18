Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja Volcano Experiences Moderate Eruption

No menu items!

Guanacaste residents woke up to activity from Rincón de la Vieja volcano yesterday morning. The volcano produced a moderate phreatic eruption at 6:08 a.m. sending a plume of water vapor, gas, and aerosols about 700 meters above the crater. Wet sediments flew out but stayed inside the crater, and the white plume drifted west with the wind.

Experts from the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica tracked the event. They noted no ash fall in surrounding areas so far. Sensors picked up ongoing seismic tremors of moderate strength right after the eruption. The volcano has shown steady passive degassing lately, along with occasional low- to mid-energy phreatic eruptions like this one.

Phreatic eruptions happen when groundwater meets hot volcanic material, creating steam that pushes out sediment or mud without fresh magma involved. This type of activity fits the pattern at Rincón de la Vieja, which sits at a warning level due to its recent behavior.

Just the other month, the volcano had a stronger event as an eruption reached an infrasonic magnitude of 4.8, which counts as notable. That one ejected hot rocks around the crater, and cameras caught glowing fragments falling. No major mudflows or river damage occurred then either.

Monitoring teams keep a close watch on the site. They plan to update on any shifts in the volcano’s patterns. For now, the area remains under observation, with no immediate threats reported to nearby communities.

This event reminds not only those of us that live here but also that come here on vacation of the active nature of our volcanoes. Authorities advise checking official updates before planning trips near active sites.

