Costa Rican Volcano Rincón de la Vieja Erupts Twice

On Monday evening, the Rincón de la Vieja volcano had two eruptions within an hour, the first at 8:13 p.m., quickly followed by another at 8:20 p.m.

The Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) reported that both eruptions produced a gas plume that reached an altitude of 3,000 meters above the volcano. Importantly, these eruptions did not result in lahar formations, which are mixtures of volcanic sediments and water.

“The seismic signals associated with these eruptions are minimal, suggesting a similarity to exhalations. The plumes, mostly composed of water vapor due to calm wind conditions, rose vertically and displayed a white hue. Clear visibility allowed for observation under the moonlight,” detailed OVSICORI through its official Facebook account.

Ongoing reports indicate that the volcano frequently experiences eruptions of relatively low energy, which nonetheless yield substantial gas plumes. These occurrences, while not seismic-intensive, are distinctive.

These latest eruptions are not unprecedented, as experts have documented similar events in recent years. These volcanic activities are generally characterized by small to moderate phreatic eruptions, known for releasing steam, water, and ash.

Moreover, the Rincón de la Vieja volcano witnessed multiple eruptions in both 2020 and 2021, spewing ash and gas columns.

The National Seismological Network (RSN) and the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) continue to meticulously monitor the volcano’s behavior and provide valuable insights into its dynamic activities. Their ongoing observations are invaluable, offering insights into the volcano’s behavior and preparing residents and visitors for potential future eruptions.

Located in the Guanacaste province, this National Park houses one of Costa Rica’s active volcanoes.

With over 34,000 acres, Rincon de la Vieja National Park is home to two volcanoes, 32 rivers and streams, and an incredible variety of flora and fauna. It’s also one of the most visited areas in the country and loved by local and international tourists.

It’s important for individuals, especially tourists to our country and who may be unaware of the dangers, to follow alerts and advise from Costa Rican authorities.