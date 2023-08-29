Google inks deal with El Salvador to digitize public services

The American giant Google announced on Tuesday an agreement with El Salvador to develop the digitization of public services in the Central American nation, which seeks to become a technological hub in the region.

“Thanks to a multi-year partnership with the Government of El Salvador, Google Cloud plans to establish an office and provide Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) services to help the country digitally transform, modernize government services, and improve healthcare and education,” Google said in a statement released by the U.S. Embassy in San Salvador.

A source from the presidential office of El Salvador said that President Nayib Bukele, who also shared the statement on his X social network account, formerly Twitter, traveled to the United States for the signing of the agreement, which will be for seven years. The president’s trip was not previously announced by the presidential office.

“This innovative partnership with Google Cloud opens unprecedented pathways for innovation, economic growth, and improvement of public services. Google’s global experience combined with El Salvador’s boldness is destined to redefine the regional technological landscape,” Bukele said, according to Google’s statement.

Based on the agreement, which according to Google is pending legislative approval, Google Cloud will become El Salvador’s “strategic innovation partner,” helping to digitize “government processes and projects.”

According to the American technology giant, it will also help “support the country’s efforts” to provide “top-tier” healthcare and therefore “El Salvador has chosen to incorporate Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence technologies” to “help doctors access real-time information.”

Google also noted that in the educational field there is a “commitment” to implement a unified “Educational Data Platform” that serves “administrators, educators, parents and public education leaders” to receive “timely, efficient and consistent information.”

“We look forward to working hand in hand with El Salvador to promote technological development in Central America,” said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.